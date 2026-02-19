{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NjE5MWQ4ZjdkODA2Mzg3YWM5NDliMzk3MGZmYTU4MWY3NWFlMGZjOWJmMWU1MDhiNzIyODU0YjE5ODQ2Njc2MA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
History quiz: 10 questions on wine through the ages
Rupert Millar
Take a journey through time via our new wine history quiz, featuring 10 light-hearted brain teasers that celebrate the grapevine’s rich cultural heritage.
In the quiz box below, you’ll find multiple choice questions on a range of topics, from revered winemakers in ancient Egypt to French royal preferences and landmark dates. Can you get a perfect score?
Related articles