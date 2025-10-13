Argentinian distillery La Alazana has revealed its debut Antarctic whisky bottling. Isla Marambio Eight-Year-Old single malt was distilled and initially matured for five years in virgin oak at the distillery in Chubut Province in Patagonia.

It was then transferred into ex-bourbon casks and spent three years at Base Marambio – an Argentinian research station on Seymour Island – maturing in an uninsulated hut under extreme Antarctic conditions, with temperatures ranging from -35°C to 10°C.

The project was conceived in 2022, when Daniel Monk, founder of Cask World – known for creating global whisky collaborations – approached La Alazana founders Lila and Néstor Serenelli, pioneering producers of Argentina’s first single malt whisky.

Two barrels of the distillery’s whisky were transferred to Base Marambio in November 2022, returning to Argentina this month for bottling. Isla Marambio Eight-Year-Old will be released globally next year, as part of the 8 Continent Series of world whiskies.

‘It made perfect sense to work on this project with Néstor and Lila Serenelli in Patagonia,’ said Monk. ‘They’re pioneers who, like me, believe in doing something that’s never been done before. They are the heroes who made it possible, overcoming every challenge to make the Antarctic maturation a reality.’

The project was carried out with support from Argentina’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces. They facilitated transport of the whisky casks both to and from Antarctica, aboard a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft travelling between Argentine capital Buenos Aires, Río Gallegos and Base Marambio.

During maturation at Base Marambio, the outside of the whisky casks developed a frost coating. The combination of intense cold and extreme temperature fluctuations created a unique ageing process.

‘Although there are temperature variations, the mid temperatures tend to be under zero,’ explained distiller Lila Serenelli. ‘This movement allows extraction and oxidation, but holds the ethanol in, and reduces evaporation.’

Commenting on the flavour profile of Isla Marambio, she added: ‘We already know it’s different. When I was decanting it there was a very special floral note that is not so strong in our whisky usually.’

A champion of ‘New World whiskies’, Monk explained the inspiration for Cask World’s 8 Continent Series. ‘When I discovered so many countries making whisky few had ever heard of, I felt compelled to visit the distilleries and meet the people behind them. From that moment, I knew it was New World whiskies I wanted to focus on and to shine a light on this remarkable period of growth and creativity.’

When it is released in 2026, the limited-edition 8 Continent Series will include whiskies from India, South Africa, Brazil, Canada and Wales, alongside Isla Marambio.

‘The 8 Continent Series will be more than a set of whiskies; it will be the story of the world told through flavour, climate and collaboration. For me, the dream of maturing whisky on every continent isn’t just about whisky – it’s about what it represents: the spirit of exploration, connection, and pushing the limits of what’s possible,’ said Monk.

