See our tasting team's must-try Waitrose wines for the summer season, with added wines from the new collection tasted by Tina Gellie, including white Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Greek Assyrtiko and a magnum of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

This summer Waitrose wines are venturing into new and exciting territory – look out for Greek Assyrtiko, sparkling Tasmanian Chardonnay and magnums of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc for alfresco occasions.

As well as classic warm-weather drinking choices like refreshing South African Chenin Blanc and elegant Californian Chardonnay. Plus Argentinean Malbec, Chianti and Rhône reds for meaty barbecues.

Waitrose impressed judges at the most recent Decanter Retailer Awards, earning accolades with the breadth and depth of its wine collection.

Waitrose was the runner-up Supermarket of the Year and walked away with England and Wales Specialist of the Year, ‘Other’ Specialist of the Year for its fortified wines range.

Wines were tasted at a Waitrose press tasting events.

Waitrose wines for summer:

See also: