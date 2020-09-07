Decanter Retailer Awards 2020: Winners announced

The annual Decanter Retailer Awards aims to offer wine drinkers an indispensable guide to the best retail experiences, championing the very best wine retailers in the UK.

This year the Decanter Retailer Awards judging panel made their way through more than one hundred entries, assessing, scoring and re-scoring across three stages of judging, ultimately narrowing down entries to determine one winner in each category.

Retailers impressed the judges perhaps more than ever as entries were submitted during the height of lockdown in the UK. Judge Andy Howard MW commented, ‘I was almost astonished at how good most of the entries were given the environment that everybody was in when they would have been doing this, so I think an awful lot of commendation needs to be given to the people who’ve put this together.’

The Decanter Retailer Awards judging process is based on what Decanter readers think is most important to them when purchasing wines: Quality, Value, Range and Service. The impact of the pandemic on retailers was taken into consideration, and on this judge Laura Clay commented, ‘I was very impressed with how quickly people changed their business model because of the situation. It was absolutely incredible.’

All proceeds from the 2020 awards and an additional donation made by Decanter were donated to The Drinks Trust and The Ben, raising an impressive total of £25k for these UK drinks industry charities. Learn more here.

Decanter Retailer Awards 2020 Results

Australia Specialist of the Year: The Vinorium



Runner-up: Majestic Wine

Austria Specialist of the Year: The Wine Society

Runner-up: N/A

Bordeaux Specialist of the Year: Goedhuis & Co



Runner-up: BI Wines & Spirits

Burgundy Specialist of the Year: House of Townend



Runner-up: Goedhuis & Co

Central & Eastern Europe Specialist of the Year: Novel Wines

Runner-up: Best of Hungary

Champagne & Sparkling Specialist of the Year: Waitrose



Runner-up: The Whisky Exchange

England & Wales Specialist of the Year: Grape Britannia

Runner-up: Waitrose

Germany Specialist of the Year: The WineBarn

Runner-up: N/A

Italy Specialist of the Year: Jeroboams

Runner-up: Noble Grape

Loire Specialist of the Year: Lay & Wheeler

Runner-up: Majestic Wine

New Zealand Specialist of the Year: Majestic Wine



Runner-up: Jeroboams

Organic & Biodynamic Specialist of the Year: Buon Vino

Runner-up: Wanderlust Wine

Rhône Specialist of the Year: Lay & Wheeler



Runner-up: The Wine Society

South & Regional France Specialist of the Year: The Wine Society



Runner-up: N/A

South Africa Specialist of the Year: Museum Wines

Runner-up: Stone, Vine & Sun

South America Specialist of the Year: Taste Argentina

Runner-up: N/A

Spain & Portugal Specialist of the Year: The Wine Society

Runner-up: The Tapas Room

Sweet & Fortified Specialist of the Year: Vintage Wine & Port

Runner-up: Waitrose

USA Specialist of the Year: Roberson Wine

Runner-up: N/A

Newcomer of the Year: Diogenes the Dog

Runner-up: Savage Vines

Subscription Wine Club of the Year: Honest Grapes

Runner-up: The Wine Society

En Primeur Campaign of the Year: Goedhuis & Co ( for Bordeaux Campaign )

Runner-up: Lay & Wheeler (for Bordeaux Campaign)

Green Champion Award: Marks & Spencer

Runner-up: Honest Grapes

Local Wine Shop of the Year: St Andrews Wine Company

Runner-up: The Whalley Wine Shop

Local Multi-Store of the Year: Loki Wine

Runner-up: WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies

London Neighbourhood Wine Shop of the Year: The Good Wine Shop, Richmond

Runner-up: Davy’s Wine Merchants, Greenwich Shop

London Wine Shop of the Year: Noble Green Wines

Runner-up: Philglas & Swiggot

London Multi-Store of the Year: Lea & Sandeman

Runner-up: Jeroboams

National Wine Shop of the Year: Cambridge Wine Merchants

Runner-up: Tanners Wines

Supermarket of the Year: Booths



Runner-up: Co-op

Small Online Retailer of the Year: Wanderlust Wine

Runner-up: N/A

Large Online Retailer of the Year: The Wine Society

Runner-up: Roberson Wine

Runner-up: Majestic Wine

Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year: Honest Grapes