Decanter Retailer Awards 2020 Shortlist announced

The annual Decanter Retailer Awards aims to offer wine drinkers an indispensable guide to the best retail experiences, championing the very best wine retailers in the UK.
In this unpredictable year, the brilliant line-up of entries from retailers across the nation have made it evident how creative, resourceful, innovative, driven and passionate this industry is.
Judge Laura Clay commented, ‘I was very impressed with how quickly people changed their business model because of the situation. It was absolutely incredible. Nobody just sat at home and shut their door, they went out and did things – and not just for themselves but for other people. Actually what it did show me was again, we see it time and time again, how wonderful this trade is; I mean really how lovely people in it are.’
Scroll down to see the 2020 Shortlist
Judge Andy Howard MW added, ‘I was almost astonished at how good most of the entries were given the environment that everybody was in when they would have been doing this, so I think an awful lot of commendation needs to be given to the people who’ve put this together, probably in lots of difficult circumstances, so I was very surprised at how much good information there was there.’
All proceeds from the 2020 awards and an additional donation made by Decanter were donated to The Drinks Trust and The Ben, raising an impressive total of £25k for these UK drinks industry charities. Learn more about the charities and donations here.
Final results will be announced live Monday 7 September at 11am BST on @Decanter and @Decanterawards Instagram stories and Twitter, then published on Decanter.com.
The 2020 Judging Panel & Process
Entries to the Decanter Retailer Awards 2020 were judged in three stages by our expert judging panel, based on what Decanter readers think is most important to them when purchasing wines: Quality, Value, Range, Service, Innovation and Performance.
The 2020 judging panel consists of five independent wine experts who have been chosen for their extensive knowledge in the retailer environment.
- Peter Richards MW, Chairman – Wine writer and TV presenter
- Andy Howard MW – Decanter contributor, wine writer and consultant
- Peter Ranscombe – Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field
- Laura Clay – Wine Educator and Chairman of the Association of Wine Educators
-
Kate Hawkings – Wine writer and author of Aperitif
Learn more about this year’s judging panel here
Decanter Retailer Awards 2020 Shortlist
Local Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist
D. Byrne & Co
The Whalley Wine Shop
St Andrews Wine Company
Local Multi-Store of the Year Shortlist
Loki Wine
WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies
London Neighbourhood Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist
The Tapas Room, Deptford Market Yard
Flavours of Spain, L’Oculto
Davy’s Wine Merchants, Greenwich Shop
The Good Wine Shop, Richmond
London Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist
Noble Green Wines
Philglas & Swiggot
London Multi-Store of the Year Shortlist
National Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist
Cambridge Wine Merchants
Majestic Wine
Tanners Wines
Supermarket of the Year Shortlist
Aldi
Booths
Co-op
Marks & Spencer
Waitrose
Large Online Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Slurp Wine
The Wine Society
Honest Grapes
House of Townend
The Whisky Exchange
Majestic Wine
Roberson Wine
Cru World Wine
Newcomer of the Year Shortlist
Vegan Wine Box
Savage Vines
Independent Wine
Diogenes the Dog
Taste Argentina
Green Champion Award
Grape Britannia
Honest Grapes
Marks & Spencer
Waitrose
Best Specialist Retailers:
Australia Specialist Shortlist
Bordeaux Specialist Shortlist
BI Wines & Spirits
Goedhuis & Co
Burgundy Specialist Shortlist
Goedhuis & Co
House of Townend
Central & Eastern Europe Specialist Shortlist
The Wine Society
Best of Hungary
Taste of Georgia
Novel Wines
Champagne & Sparkling Specialist Shortlist
The Whisky Exchange
Lea & Sandeman
Waitrose
England & Wales Specialist Shortlist
Elizabeth Rose Wines
South Downs Cellars
Grape Britannia
Hawkins Bros Fine English Wines
Waitrose
Italy Specialist Shortlist
Jeroboams
The Wine Society
Independent Wine
Noble Grape
Loire Specialist Shortlist
New Zealand Specialist Shortlist
Organic & Biodynamic Specialist Shortlist
Rhone Specialist Shortlist
The Wine Society
Lay & Wheeler
Lea & Sandeman
South Africa Specialist Shortlist
Museum Wines
Slurp Wine
Lay & Wheeler
Stone, Vine & Sun
Spain & Portugal Specialist Shortlist
The Wine Society
The Tapas Room
Flavours of Spain (L’Oculto)
Majestic Wine
Sweet & Fortified Specialist Shortlist
Vintage Wine and Port
Waitrose
Wine Support Services:
En Primeur Campaign of the Year Shortlist
Jeroboams (Burgundy Campaign)
Goedhuis & Co (Burgundy Campaign)
Davy’s Wine Merchants (Bordeaux Campaign)
Goedhuis & Co (Bordeaux Campaign)
Lay & Wheeler (Bordeaux Campaign)
Subscription Wine Club of the Year Shortlist
Honest Grapes
Wanderlust Wine
Savage Vines
The Wine Society
ChampagneHub
Judges’ Choice & Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year
Judges’ Choice is awarded at the judges’ discretion to highlight a retailer who is doing something different, innovative and creative. There is no shortlist for this category, but every entrant is considered. This category includes one runner-up and one winner. There is no shortlist for this category.
Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year is awarded to one retailer only and is selected from all entrants in all categories. This award is given to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2019 and 31 May 2020. There is no shortlist for this category.
Winners will be announced live Monday 7 September at 11am BST on @Decanter and @Decanterawards Instagram stories and Twitter. Follow along to be the first to find out this year’s runners-up and winners.