Decanter Retailer Awards 2020 Shortlist announced

The annual Decanter Retailer Awards aims to offer wine drinkers an indispensable guide to the best retail experiences, championing the very best wine retailers in the UK.

In this unpredictable year, the brilliant line-up of entries from retailers across the nation have made it evident how creative, resourceful, innovative, driven and passionate this industry is.

Judge Laura Clay commented, ‘I was very impressed with how quickly people changed their business model because of the situation. It was absolutely incredible. Nobody just sat at home and shut their door, they went out and did things – and not just for themselves but for other people. Actually what it did show me was again, we see it time and time again, how wonderful this trade is; I mean really how lovely people in it are.’

Scroll down to see the 2020 Shortlist

Judge Andy Howard MW added, ‘I was almost astonished at how good most of the entries were given the environment that everybody was in when they would have been doing this, so I think an awful lot of commendation needs to be given to the people who’ve put this together, probably in lots of difficult circumstances, so I was very surprised at how much good information there was there.’

All proceeds from the 2020 awards and an additional donation made by Decanter were donated to The Drinks Trust and The Ben, raising an impressive total of £25k for these UK drinks industry charities. Learn more about the charities and donations here.

Final results will be announced live Monday 7 September at 11am BST on @Decanter and @Decanterawards Instagram stories and Twitter, then published on Decanter.com.

The 2020 Judging Panel & Process

Entries to the Decanter Retailer Awards 2020 were judged in three stages by our expert judging panel, based on what Decanter readers think is most important to them when purchasing wines: Quality, Value, Range, Service, Innovation and Performance.

The 2020 judging panel consists of five independent wine experts who have been chosen for their extensive knowledge in the retailer environment.

Peter Richards MW , Chairman – Wine writer and TV presenter

, Chairman – Wine writer and TV presenter Andy Howard MW – Decanter contributor, wine writer and consultant

– Decanter contributor, wine writer and consultant Peter Ranscombe – Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field

– Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field Laura Clay – Wine Educator and Chairman of the Association of Wine Educators

– Wine Educator and Chairman of the Association of Wine Educators Kate Hawkings – Wine writer and author of Aperitif

Learn more about this year’s judging panel here

Decanter Retailer Awards 2020 Shortlist

Local Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

D. Byrne & Co

The Whalley Wine Shop

St Andrews Wine Company

Local Multi-Store of the Year Shortlist

Loki Wine

WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies

London Neighbourhood Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

The Tapas Room, Deptford Market Yard

Flavours of Spain, L’Oculto

Davy’s Wine Merchants, Greenwich Shop

The Good Wine Shop, Richmond

London Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

Noble Green Wines

Philglas & Swiggot

London Multi-Store of the Year Shortlist

Jeroboams

Lea & Sandeman

National Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

Cambridge Wine Merchants

Majestic Wine

Tanners Wines

Supermarket of the Year Shortlist

Aldi

Booths

Co-op

Marks & Spencer

Waitrose

Large Online Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Slurp Wine

The Wine Society

Honest Grapes

House of Townend

The Whisky Exchange

Majestic Wine

Roberson Wine

Cru World Wine

Newcomer of the Year Shortlist

Vegan Wine Box

Savage Vines

Independent Wine

Diogenes the Dog

Taste Argentina

Green Champion Award

Grape Britannia

Honest Grapes

Marks & Spencer

Waitrose

Best Specialist Retailers:

Australia Specialist Shortlist



The Vinorium

Majestic Wine

Bordeaux Specialist Shortlist



BI Wines & Spirits

Goedhuis & Co

Burgundy Specialist Shortlist



Goedhuis & Co

House of Townend

Central & Eastern Europe Specialist Shortlist

The Wine Society

Best of Hungary

Taste of Georgia

Novel Wines

Champagne & Sparkling Specialist Shortlist



The Whisky Exchange

Lea & Sandeman

Waitrose

England & Wales Specialist Shortlist

Elizabeth Rose Wines

South Downs Cellars

Grape Britannia

Hawkins Bros Fine English Wines

Waitrose

Italy Specialist Shortlist

Jeroboams

The Wine Society

Independent Wine

Noble Grape

Loire Specialist Shortlist

Lay & Wheeler

Majestic Wine

New Zealand Specialist Shortlist



Jeroboams

Majestic Wine

Organic & Biodynamic Specialist Shortlist

Buon Vino

Wanderlust Wine

Rhone Specialist Shortlist



The Wine Society

Lay & Wheeler

Lea & Sandeman

South Africa Specialist Shortlist

Museum Wines

Slurp Wine

Lay & Wheeler

Stone, Vine & Sun

Spain & Portugal Specialist Shortlist

The Wine Society

The Tapas Room

Flavours of Spain (L’Oculto)

Majestic Wine

Sweet & Fortified Specialist Shortlist

Vintage Wine and Port

Waitrose

Wine Support Services:

En Primeur Campaign of the Year Shortlist

Jeroboams (Burgundy Campaign)

Goedhuis & Co (Burgundy Campaign)

Davy’s Wine Merchants (Bordeaux Campaign)

Goedhuis & Co (Bordeaux Campaign)

Lay & Wheeler (Bordeaux Campaign)

Subscription Wine Club of the Year Shortlist

Honest Grapes

Wanderlust Wine

Savage Vines

The Wine Society

ChampagneHub

Judges’ Choice & Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year

Judges’ Choice is awarded at the judges’ discretion to highlight a retailer who is doing something different, innovative and creative. There is no shortlist for this category, but every entrant is considered. This category includes one runner-up and one winner. There is no shortlist for this category.

Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year is awarded to one retailer only and is selected from all entrants in all categories. This award is given to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2019 and 31 May 2020. There is no shortlist for this category.

Winners will be announced live Monday 7 September at 11am BST on @Decanter and @Decanterawards Instagram stories and Twitter. Follow along to be the first to find out this year’s runners-up and winners.

Back to the Decanter Retailer Awards homepage