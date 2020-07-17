Decanter Retailer Awards donates £25k to UK drinks industry charities

In May the Decanter Retailer Awards announced that all proceeds from the awards competition would be donated to The Drinks Trust, a charitable organisation providing support, care and assistance to the drinks industry, with an additional donation to The Ben, the Scottish drinks industry charity.

The 2020 competition is now closed, judging has commenced, and the Decanter Retailer Awards is thrilled to announce that between entries and an additional donation made by Decanter, it’s raised £20,000 for The Drinks Trust and £5,000 for The Ben.

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, said: ‘Thank you to Decanter for generously donating the money raised from the Retailer Awards to The Drinks Trust, particularly at this challenging and uncertain time, when demand for our services is higher than at any other point in our history.

‘Also, thank you and good luck to all the Decanter Retailer Awards entrants. The money raised will support us to extend our Wellness Services which will provide wellbeing support to our industry community, please go to our website to find out more.’

Chris Gardner, Chief Executive of The Ben, added: ‘In these troubling times it is heartwarming to know there are people out there willing to help our trade charity and I thank you on behalf of the BEN and the people in Scotland we help. This donation will enable us to continue our crucial work going forward and it is very much appreciated.’

Despite the many challenges and adaptations businesses have had to make this year, entries from across the UK closely matched those of previous years and now into judging, retailers are proving they are more resilient than ever, adding innovation, flexibility, imagination, creativity and generosity to the excellent work they already do.

Judge Laura Clay said: ‘I’ve been so looking forward to judging and was expecting to be thoroughly impressed by what wine retailers have been up to just as I was last year. I was not expecting to be moved to tears.’

Peter Richards MW, Chairman of the Decanter Retailer Awards, added: ‘In this time of coronavirus, everyone – whatever their circumstances – has had to adapt, dig deep and find new ways to work and play… Little things matter right now. Raising a smile. Encouraging others. Finding solidarity in shared activities. Supporting local businesses and people who go the extra mile to make others happy.

‘All of these things are part and parcel of judging the Decanter Retailer Awards. We want to champion the nation’s best wine retailers and give them a platform to reach more people and spread their own particular brand of joy. That’s never been more necessary than now.’

About the Decanter Retailer Awards:

The Decanter Retailer Awards champions the very best of wine retail in the UK, rewarding retailers for their innovation, drive and creativity while offering wine drinkers an indispensable guide to the best wine shops, online retail, wine support services and wine lists on the high street.

Judging for the awards is conducted in three rounds by five independent wine experts that have been chosen based on their extensive knowledge in the retail environment.

This year’s shortlist will be published on Decanter.com Tuesday 25 August 2020 with final results announced on Decanter.com this September.

