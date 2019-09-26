Decanter Retailer Awards 2019 winners announced

Winners and runners-up of the 2019 Decanter Retailer Awards were announced on Thursday 26 September at OXO2 in London.

Over the course of three months, our expert judging panel made their way through over one hundred entries, assessing, visiting, tasting, scoring and re-scoring before meeting in three rounds of judging to narrow down entries, ultimately determining one winner in each category…

The 2019 Judging Panel

The 2019 judging panel consisted of five independent wine experts who have been chosen for their extensive knowledge in the retailer environment.

Peter Richards MW , Chairman – Wine writer and TV presenter

, Chairman – Wine writer and TV presenter Andy Howard MW – Decanter contributor, wine writer and consultant

– Decanter contributor, wine writer and consultant Peter Ranscombe – Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field

– Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field Matt Walls – Freelance wine writer

– Freelance wine writer Laura Clay – Wine Educator and Chairman of the Association of Wine Educators

Learn more about the 2019 judging panel here

“I’ve been asked how we judges stay objective. It’s never really been an issue. We’re chosen for our knowledge and impartiality and, ultimately, it’s easy because you simply take the viewpoint of someone who loves and regularly buys wine, which we all are. Which retailer is doing the best job? Who’s most deserving? Which one would we honestly recommend to our wine-loving friends? That’s the bottom line, and it’s served us very well over the years. The results speak for themselves.“ – Peter Richards MW, Chairman

Winners and runners-up of the 2019 Decanter Retailer Awards

Australia Specialist Retailer of the Year: The Vinorium

Bordeaux Specialist Retailer of the Year: Berry Bros & Rudd

Runner-up: BI Fine Wine & Spirits

Burgundy Specialist Retailer of the Year: Goedhuis & Co

Runner-up: House of Townend

Central & Eastern Europe Specialist Retailer of the Year: Novel Wines



Runner-up: Croatian Fine Wines

Champagne and Sparkling Specialist Retailer of the Year: The Whisky Exchange

Runner-up: Waitrose

England & Wales Specialist Retailer of the Year: Waitrose

Germany Specialist Retailer of the Year: Justerini & Brooks

Runner-up: The Wine Barn

Italy Specialist Retailer of the Year: Jeroboams

Runner-up: Justerini & Brooks

Languedoc Specialist Retailer of the Year: Stone, Vine & Sun

Runner-up: Yapp Brothers

Loire Specialist Retailer of the Year: Lay & Wheeler

Runner-up: Yapp Brothers

New Zealand Specialist Retailer of the Year: The New Zealand Cellar

Organic & Biodynamic Specialist Retailer of the Year: Buon Vino

Runner-up: Wanderlust Wine

Regional France Specialist Retailer of the Year: The Wine Society

Runner-up: Yapp Brothers

Rhône Specialist of the Year: Lay & Wheeler

Runner-up: Yapp Brothers

South Africa Specialist of the Year: Handford Wines

Runner-up: Museum Wines

Spain Specialist of the Year: L’Oculto

Runner-up: The Wine Society

Sweet & Fortified Specialist of the Year: Oxford Wine Company

Runner-up: Waitrose

USA Specialist of the Year: Roberson Wine

Runner-up: Berry Bros & Rudd

London Neighbourhood Wine Shop of the Year: Noble Green Wines

London Wine Shop of the Year: The Good Wine Shop – Kew

Runner-up: Uncorked

London Multi-Store of the Year: Vagabond Wines

Runner-up: Lea & Sandeman

En Primeur Campaign of the Year: Goedhuis & Co

Runner-up: Justerini & Brooks

Local Multi-Store of the Year: Loki Wine

Runner-up: WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies

Local Wine Shop of the Year: The Whalley Wine Shop

Runner-up: Lockett Bros

Online Retailer of the Year: The Wine Society

Runner-up: Lay & Wheeler

Newcomer of the Year: Noble Grape

Runner-up: The Tapas Room

Subscription Wine Club of the Year: Vinoteca

Runner-up: Honest Grapes

Supermarket of the Year: Waitrose

Runner-up: Booths

National Wine Shop of the Year: Cambridge Wine Merchants

Runner-up: Tanners Wines

Innovator of the Year: Cru World Wine

Runner-up: The Whisky Exchange

Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year: Waitrose

With special thanks to our sponsors

Back to the Retailer Awards page