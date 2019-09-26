Decanter Retailer Awards 2019 winners announced

Winners and runners-up of the 2019 Decanter Retailer Awards were announced on Thursday 26 September at OXO2 in London.
Over the course of three months, our expert judging panel made their way through over one hundred entries, assessing, visiting, tasting, scoring and re-scoring before meeting in three rounds of judging to narrow down entries, ultimately determining one winner in each category…
The 2019 Judging Panel
The 2019 judging panel consisted of five independent wine experts who have been chosen for their extensive knowledge in the retailer environment.
- Peter Richards MW, Chairman – Wine writer and TV presenter
- Andy Howard MW – Decanter contributor, wine writer and consultant
- Peter Ranscombe – Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field
- Matt Walls – Freelance wine writer
Laura Clay – Wine Educator and Chairman of the Association of Wine Educators
Learn more about the 2019 judging panel here
“I’ve been asked how we judges stay objective. It’s never really been an issue. We’re chosen for our knowledge and impartiality and, ultimately, it’s easy because you simply take the viewpoint of someone who loves and regularly buys wine, which we all are.
Which retailer is doing the best job? Who’s most deserving? Which one would we honestly recommend to our wine-loving friends? That’s the bottom line, and it’s served us very well over the years. The results speak for themselves.“
– Peter Richards MW, Chairman
Winners and runners-up of the 2019 Decanter Retailer Awards
Australia Specialist Retailer of the Year: The Vinorium
Bordeaux Specialist Retailer of the Year: Berry Bros & Rudd
Runner-up: BI Fine Wine & Spirits
Burgundy Specialist Retailer of the Year: Goedhuis & Co
Runner-up: House of Townend
Central & Eastern Europe Specialist Retailer of the Year: Novel Wines
Runner-up: Croatian Fine Wines
Champagne and Sparkling Specialist Retailer of the Year: The Whisky Exchange
Runner-up: Waitrose
England & Wales Specialist Retailer of the Year: Waitrose
Germany Specialist Retailer of the Year: Justerini & Brooks
Runner-up: The Wine Barn
Italy Specialist Retailer of the Year: Jeroboams
Runner-up: Justerini & Brooks
Languedoc Specialist Retailer of the Year: Stone, Vine & Sun
Runner-up: Yapp Brothers
Loire Specialist Retailer of the Year: Lay & Wheeler
Runner-up: Yapp Brothers
New Zealand Specialist Retailer of the Year: The New Zealand Cellar
Organic & Biodynamic Specialist Retailer of the Year: Buon Vino
Runner-up: Wanderlust Wine
Regional France Specialist Retailer of the Year: The Wine Society
Runner-up: Yapp Brothers
Rhône Specialist of the Year: Lay & Wheeler
Runner-up: Yapp Brothers
South Africa Specialist of the Year: Handford Wines
Runner-up: Museum Wines
Spain Specialist of the Year: L’Oculto
Runner-up: The Wine Society
Sweet & Fortified Specialist of the Year: Oxford Wine Company
Runner-up: Waitrose
USA Specialist of the Year: Roberson Wine
Runner-up: Berry Bros & Rudd
London Neighbourhood Wine Shop of the Year: Noble Green Wines
London Wine Shop of the Year: The Good Wine Shop – Kew
Runner-up: Uncorked
London Multi-Store of the Year: Vagabond Wines
Runner-up: Lea & Sandeman
En Primeur Campaign of the Year: Goedhuis & Co
Runner-up: Justerini & Brooks
Local Multi-Store of the Year: Loki Wine
Runner-up: WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies
Local Wine Shop of the Year: The Whalley Wine Shop
Runner-up: Lockett Bros
Online Retailer of the Year: The Wine Society
Runner-up: Lay & Wheeler
Newcomer of the Year: Noble Grape
Runner-up: The Tapas Room
Subscription Wine Club of the Year: Vinoteca
Runner-up: Honest Grapes
Supermarket of the Year: Waitrose
Runner-up: Booths
National Wine Shop of the Year: Cambridge Wine Merchants
Runner-up: Tanners Wines
Innovator of the Year: Cru World Wine
Runner-up: The Whisky Exchange
Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year: Waitrose
