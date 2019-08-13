Decanter Retailer Awards 2019: Shortlist announced

Olivia Mason

The Decanter Retailer Awards 2019 shortlist is out. Find out which UK retailers have made this year’s list…

The annual Decanter Retailer Awards aim to offer wine drinkers an indispensable guide to the best retail experience, and champion the very best wine retailers in the UK.

Entries to the Decanter Retailer Awards 2019 were judged in three stages by our expert judging panel, based on what Decanter readers think is most important to them when purchasing wines: Quality, Value, Range, Service, Innovation and Performance.

Final results will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on 26 September at OXO2 in central London.

The 2019 Judging Panel

The 2019 judging panel consists of five independent wine experts who have been chosen for their extensive knowledge in the retailer environment.

  • Peter Richards MW, Chairman – Wine writer and TV presenter
  • Andy Howard MW – Decanter contributor, wine writer and consultant
  • Peter Ranscombe – Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field
  • Matt Walls – Freelance wine writer
  • Laura Clay – Wine Educator and Chairman of the Association of Wine Educators
    Learn more about this year’s judging panel here

Decanter Retailer Awards 2019 Shortlist:

Bordeaux Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Berry Bros & Rudd
BI Wine
Lay & Wheeler
Justerini & Brooks
Nickolls & Perks
Goedhuis & Co
House of Townend

Burgundy Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Goedhuis & Co
Justerini & Brooks
Lea & Sandeman
House of Townend

Central and Eastern Europe Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Novel Wines
The Wine Society
Croatian Fine Wines

Champagne and Sparkling Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

The Finest Bubble
The Whisky Exchange
Waitrose
The Fizz Company
Nickolls & Perks

Germany Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Justerini & Brooks
The Wine Barn

Italy Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Lea & Sandeman
Jeroboams
Justerini & Brooks
Uncorked
Lay & Wheeler
The Wine Place

Languedoc Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Stone, Vine & Sun
Yapp Brothers

Loire Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Lay & Wheeler
Yapp Brothers

Organic and Biodynamic Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

The Natural Wine Co / Buon Vino
Wanderlust Wine
Flavours of Spain/L’Oculto
Valhalla’s Goat

Regional France Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

The Wine Society
Yapp Brothers

Rhone Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Yapp Brothers
Lay & Wheeler

South Africa Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Handford Wines
Lay & Wheeler
Museum Wines
Love Wine

Spain Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Flavours of Spain/L’Oculto
The Wine Society
The Tapas Room

Sweet and Fortified Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Oxford Wine Company
Waitrose

USA Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Roberson Wine
Berry Bros & Rudd

London Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist 

Handford Wines
Uncorked
Berry Bros & Rudd
The Good Wine Shop

London Multi-Store of the Year Shortlist 

Vagabond Wines
Lea & Sandeman
Vinoteca
Jeroboams

En Primeur Campaign of the Year Shortlist

Corney & Barrow
Goedhuis & Co
Justerini & Brooks

Local Multi-Store of the Year Shortlist

Le Vignoble
Loki Wine
Oxford Wine Company
WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies

Local Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

Bon Cœur Fine Wines
Baythorne Wines
Corney & Barrow
D. Byrne & Co
House of Townend
Lockett Bros
Love Wine
Nickolls & Perks
St Andrews Wine Company
The Whalley Wine Shop 

Online Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Bon Cœur Fine wines
Cru World Wine
Honest Grapes
House of Townend
Lay & Wheeler
Roberson Wine
Tanners Wines
The Wine Society

Newcomer of the Year Shortlist

Elicite
Noble Grape
The Tapas Room
Wanderlust

Subscription Wine Club of the Year Shortlist

Honest Grapes
Lay & Wheeler
Nosy Wine Club
Tanners Wines
The Wine Society
Vinoteca

Supermarket of the Year Shortlist

Aldi
Booths
Co-op
M&S
Waitrose 

National Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

Cambridge Wine Merchants
Tanners Wines 

Innovator of the Year Shortlist

Cru World Wine
Roberson
Nosy Wine Club
Honest Grapes
The Whisky Exchange

Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year

The Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year winner is selected from all entrants in all categories and will be awarded to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2018 and 31 May 2019. There is no shortlist for this category.

Winners of this year’s awards will be announced at the Decanter Retailer Awards Ceremony at OXO2, London on 26 September 2019

