Decanter Retailer Awards 2019: Shortlist announced

The Decanter Retailer Awards 2019 shortlist is out. Find out which UK retailers have made this year’s list…

The annual Decanter Retailer Awards aim to offer wine drinkers an indispensable guide to the best retail experience, and champion the very best wine retailers in the UK.

Entries to the Decanter Retailer Awards 2019 were judged in three stages by our expert judging panel, based on what Decanter readers think is most important to them when purchasing wines: Quality, Value, Range, Service, Innovation and Performance.

Final results will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on 26 September at OXO2 in central London.

The 2019 Judging Panel

The 2019 judging panel consists of five independent wine experts who have been chosen for their extensive knowledge in the retailer environment.

Peter Richards MW , Chairman – Wine writer and TV presenter

, Chairman – Wine writer and TV presenter Andy Howard MW – Decanter contributor, wine writer and consultant

– Decanter contributor, wine writer and consultant Peter Ranscombe – Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field

– Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field Matt Walls – Freelance wine writer

– Freelance wine writer Laura Clay – Wine Educator and Chairman of the Association of Wine Educators

Learn more about this year’s judging panel here

Decanter Retailer Awards 2019 Shortlist:

Bordeaux Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist



Berry Bros & Rudd

BI Wine

Lay & Wheeler

Justerini & Brooks

Nickolls & Perks

Goedhuis & Co

House of Townend

Burgundy Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist



Goedhuis & Co

Justerini & Brooks

Lea & Sandeman

House of Townend

Central and Eastern Europe Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Novel Wines

The Wine Society

Croatian Fine Wines

Champagne and Sparkling Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist



The Finest Bubble

The Whisky Exchange

Waitrose

The Fizz Company

Nickolls & Perks

Germany Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Justerini & Brooks

The Wine Barn

Italy Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Lea & Sandeman

Jeroboams

Justerini & Brooks

Uncorked

Lay & Wheeler

The Wine Place

Languedoc Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Stone, Vine & Sun

Yapp Brothers

Loire Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Lay & Wheeler

Yapp Brothers

Organic and Biodynamic Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

The Natural Wine Co / Buon Vino

Wanderlust Wine

Flavours of Spain/L’Oculto

Valhalla’s Goat

Regional France Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist

The Wine Society

Yapp Brothers

Rhone Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Yapp Brothers

Lay & Wheeler

South Africa Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Handford Wines

Lay & Wheeler

Museum Wines

Love Wine

Spain Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Flavours of Spain/L’Oculto

The Wine Society

The Tapas Room

Sweet and Fortified Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Oxford Wine Company

Waitrose

USA Specialist of the Year Shortlist

Roberson Wine

Berry Bros & Rudd

London Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

Handford Wines

Uncorked

Berry Bros & Rudd

The Good Wine Shop

London Multi-Store of the Year Shortlist

Vagabond Wines

Lea & Sandeman

Vinoteca

Jeroboams

En Primeur Campaign of the Year Shortlist

Corney & Barrow

Goedhuis & Co

Justerini & Brooks

Local Multi-Store of the Year Shortlist

Le Vignoble

Loki Wine

Oxford Wine Company

WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies

Local Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

Bon Cœur Fine Wines

Baythorne Wines

Corney & Barrow

D. Byrne & Co

House of Townend

Lockett Bros

Love Wine

Nickolls & Perks

St Andrews Wine Company

The Whalley Wine Shop

Online Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Bon Cœur Fine wines

Cru World Wine

Honest Grapes

House of Townend

Lay & Wheeler

Roberson Wine

Tanners Wines

The Wine Society

Newcomer of the Year Shortlist

Elicite

Noble Grape

The Tapas Room

Wanderlust

Subscription Wine Club of the Year Shortlist

Honest Grapes

Lay & Wheeler

Nosy Wine Club

Tanners Wines

The Wine Society

Vinoteca

Supermarket of the Year Shortlist

Aldi

Booths

Co-op

M&S

Waitrose

National Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

Cambridge Wine Merchants

Tanners Wines

Innovator of the Year Shortlist

Cru World Wine

Roberson

Nosy Wine Club

Honest Grapes

The Whisky Exchange

Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year

The Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year winner is selected from all entrants in all categories and will be awarded to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2018 and 31 May 2019. There is no shortlist for this category.

Winners of this year’s awards will be announced at the Decanter Retailer Awards Ceremony at OXO2, London on 26 September 2019

See the winners from the 2018 Retailer Awards

Back to the Decanter Retailer Awards homepage