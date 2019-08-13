Decanter Retailer Awards 2019: Shortlist announced

The Decanter Retailer Awards 2019 shortlist is out. Find out which UK retailers have made this year’s list…
The annual Decanter Retailer Awards aim to offer wine drinkers an indispensable guide to the best retail experience, and champion the very best wine retailers in the UK.
Entries to the Decanter Retailer Awards 2019 were judged in three stages by our expert judging panel, based on what Decanter readers think is most important to them when purchasing wines: Quality, Value, Range, Service, Innovation and Performance.
Final results will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on 26 September at OXO2 in central London.
The 2019 Judging Panel
The 2019 judging panel consists of five independent wine experts who have been chosen for their extensive knowledge in the retailer environment.
- Peter Richards MW, Chairman – Wine writer and TV presenter
- Andy Howard MW – Decanter contributor, wine writer and consultant
- Peter Ranscombe – Wine columnist and drinks blogger for the Scottish Field
- Matt Walls – Freelance wine writer
-
Laura Clay – Wine Educator and Chairman of the Association of Wine Educators
Learn more about this year’s judging panel here
Decanter Retailer Awards 2019 Shortlist:
Bordeaux Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Berry Bros & Rudd
BI Wine
Lay & Wheeler
Justerini & Brooks
Nickolls & Perks
Goedhuis & Co
House of Townend
Burgundy Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Goedhuis & Co
Justerini & Brooks
Lea & Sandeman
House of Townend
Central and Eastern Europe Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Novel Wines
The Wine Society
Croatian Fine Wines
Champagne and Sparkling Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
The Finest Bubble
The Whisky Exchange
Waitrose
The Fizz Company
Nickolls & Perks
Germany Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Justerini & Brooks
The Wine Barn
Italy Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Lea & Sandeman
Jeroboams
Justerini & Brooks
Uncorked
Lay & Wheeler
The Wine Place
Languedoc Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Stone, Vine & Sun
Yapp Brothers
Loire Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Lay & Wheeler
Yapp Brothers
Organic and Biodynamic Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
The Natural Wine Co / Buon Vino
Wanderlust Wine
Flavours of Spain/L’Oculto
Valhalla’s Goat
Regional France Specialist Retailer of the Year Shortlist
The Wine Society
Yapp Brothers
Rhone Specialist of the Year Shortlist
Yapp Brothers
Lay & Wheeler
South Africa Specialist of the Year Shortlist
Handford Wines
Lay & Wheeler
Museum Wines
Love Wine
Spain Specialist of the Year Shortlist
Flavours of Spain/L’Oculto
The Wine Society
The Tapas Room
Sweet and Fortified Specialist of the Year Shortlist
Oxford Wine Company
Waitrose
USA Specialist of the Year Shortlist
Roberson Wine
Berry Bros & Rudd
London Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist
Handford Wines
Uncorked
Berry Bros & Rudd
The Good Wine Shop
London Multi-Store of the Year Shortlist
Vagabond Wines
Lea & Sandeman
Vinoteca
Jeroboams
En Primeur Campaign of the Year Shortlist
Corney & Barrow
Goedhuis & Co
Justerini & Brooks
Local Multi-Store of the Year Shortlist
Le Vignoble
Loki Wine
Oxford Wine Company
WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies
Local Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist
Bon Cœur Fine Wines
Baythorne Wines
Corney & Barrow
D. Byrne & Co
House of Townend
Lockett Bros
Love Wine
Nickolls & Perks
St Andrews Wine Company
The Whalley Wine Shop
Online Retailer of the Year Shortlist
Bon Cœur Fine wines
Cru World Wine
Honest Grapes
House of Townend
Lay & Wheeler
Roberson Wine
Tanners Wines
The Wine Society
Newcomer of the Year Shortlist
Elicite
Noble Grape
The Tapas Room
Wanderlust
Subscription Wine Club of the Year Shortlist
Honest Grapes
Lay & Wheeler
Nosy Wine Club
Tanners Wines
The Wine Society
Vinoteca
Supermarket of the Year Shortlist
Aldi
Booths
Co-op
M&S
Waitrose
National Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist
Cambridge Wine Merchants
Tanners Wines
Innovator of the Year Shortlist
Cru World Wine
Roberson
Nosy Wine Club
Honest Grapes
The Whisky Exchange
Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year
The Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year winner is selected from all entrants in all categories and will be awarded to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2018 and 31 May 2019. There is no shortlist for this category.
Winners of this year’s awards will be announced at the Decanter Retailer Awards Ceremony at OXO2, London on 26 September 2019
