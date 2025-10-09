Best Singapore restaurant wine lists: Eight to try

Singapore is fast cementing its place as Asia’s new wine hub, with a dynamic restaurant scene that offers a true embarrassment of riches.

From classic regions of France and Italy to the emerging vineyards of China and from bold reds to skin-contact orange, wine lovers are utterly spoilt for choice.

Here we spotlight eight restaurants worth your attention but consider this just the beginning. There are plenty more to discover.

Best Singapore restaurant wine lists

Decked in rich fabrics, opulent lightings, Zalto glasses and Italian Ginori 1735 tableware, Big Wine Freaks walks a fine line between a natural wine bar, wine-focused restaurant and an exclusive club, complete with an in-house DJ spinning late into the night. It’s the first international outpost of the cult Moscow and St Petersburg venues, bringing the same irreverent, high-energy vibe to the table.

The food options feature raw seafood, bite-sized starters, and mains cooked over an open-fire grill. The wine list, designed by Advanced Sommelier Goh Kher Meng, features 500 labels and 2,000 bottles from buzzy new-wave producers, under-the-radar players from Hokkaido, and an extensive vertical from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti.

Chef Dave Pynt has built a cult following with his elevated, open-fire Australian barbecue at one-Michelin-star Burnt Ends. Except for the Champagne, fortified wines, and sakes (the last we checked, there were 20 different sakes), the wine list, curated by Neil Simon Claudio, is unapologetically Australian.

Expect a blend of classics and young gun producers ranging from Clare Valley Assyrtiko to Penfolds’ St Henri Shiraz. Scroll to the back and you’ll find a serious collection of back vintages showcasing the who’s who of Australian winemaking: Wendouree, Giaconda, Grosset and more.

Located in the culturally rich neighbourhood of Joo Chiat in the city’s eastern suburbs, Forma occupies a restored heritage shophouse, a Singapore architectural relic. Here, self-taught pasta artisan Lee Yum Hwa crafts homemade pasta using a traditional Italian mattarello rolling pin. Each pasta is a regional specialty, and the same philosophy extends to the wine list, curated with precision by Ronald Kamiyama.

The list is predominantly Italian, thoughtfully organised by regions and key native varietals with a distinct focus on indigenous grapes. Kamiyama also includes a handful of Italian orange and skin-contact wines – still a relative rarity in Singapore – much to the delight of restaurant regulars.

Located atop Marina Bay Sands towers, Jin Ting Wan overlooks Singapore’s iconic skyline alongside a vibrant menu of Cantonese dishes. Chef Albert Li draws on traditions from Hong Kong and Guangdong to craft his vibrant plates, while head sommelier Joe Yang curates the wine list.

The list is notable for its focus on Chinese wines, featuring 100 labels across six key wine-producing regions, including Ningxia, Xinjiang and Yunnan. Wines are categorised by style, featuring a mix of well-known producers like Ao Yun and Silver Heights, alongside emerging names. It’s one of the most comprehensive Chinese wine lists in the city.

The brainchild of chef-owner Keirin Buck and wine director Jos Kjer, the restaurant embodies a similar spirit to London‘s Noble Rot: cool, classy, yet unpretentious.

Since opening in 2018, Le Bon Funk has become a fixture on Singapore’s wine scene with two outposts in Club Street and Holland Village. Buck seasonal and produce-driven plates are rooted in simplicity and finesse. At the same time, Kjer’s wine list is anchored in natural expressions, from cloudy to clean, biodynamic to sustainably farmed, each bottle sourced from an artisanal maker deeply rooted in nature. The by-the-glass selection changes regularly, and on some days, the sommelier might just surprise you with an off-menu pour.

Champagne and Bourgogne fans will find much to enjoy at Le Clos, a French restaurant and wine terrace located in the new lifestyle destination, New Bahru. The expansive list features over 4,000 references, curated by founder Jean-Christophe Cadoret and general manager Geoffrey Leotot.

French wines take centre stage, producers represented from nearly every major appellation. Leotot says their strength lies in long-standing relationships with family-owned domains, including grower Champagne and fine wines sourced through Galiena Fine Wines, Cadoret’s own import and distribution company. The on-premises cellar and deli are also worth a look, offering a selection of hard-to-find cheeses and wines.

Established just a year ago, Somma offers an immersive, fine dining experience led by Mirko Febbrile, who brings authentic flavours of his native Puglia to the table. The wine programme is curated by Vincenzo Donatiello, formerly of three-Michelin-star Piazza Duomo of Alba.

A devoted Burgundy enthusiast, Donatiello also champions lesser-known gems such as Trebbiano d’Abruzzo, offering a platform to overlooked Italian varietals. His wine list is arranged with evocative flair that parallels the culinary narrative and leans heavily on Italy and France.

For those in a rush (dinner is a three-hour affair), the extensive list is available at the Somma bar upon request.

temper is the latest addition to the Singapore dining scene. Located at the Mondrian Hotel in the hip Duxton Hill area, the Bauhaus-inspired space, rendered in warm ochre tones, is both contemporary and inviting. The showpiece is the striking glass-fronted wine cellar, which is home to 2,100 bottles spanning 30 countries.

At the helm of the programme is freshly minted Master Sommelier Roberto Durán, formerly the head sommelier at 67 Pall Mall Singapore. Durán’s list is rooted in terroir-specific and low-intervention wines, showcasing cult favourite like Domaine Ganevat from the Jura and Federico Graziani from Etna.

Despite the pedigree, markups are kept in check, and the atmosphere is refreshingly free of wine snobbery – deliberately designed to appeal to a broader audience. Durán also offers 250 wines by the glass, curated by terroir, appeal and approachability.

