Celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London takes place on Saturday 6 May. During the ceremony, the King will be officially crowned, as will Camilla, the Queen Consort.

To celebrate this momentous regal occasion there will be an extra bank holiday across the UK on Monday 8 May, so this is a great opportunity to open a few bottles of wine to mark the occasion – but what should you be sipping?

Back in 1986 Charles and Princess Diana visited the Frescobaldi family’s Nipozzano estate in Tuscany where they planted an olive tree and a vine.

At his first State Banquet as Monarch in November 2022 – held in honour of visiting South African president Cyril Ramaphosa – a number of French wines were served alongside a vintage Port from 1983 and an English sparkling wine, Ridgeview’s Blanc de Blancs 2016.

English fizz is a great place to start the celebrations as Camilla previously served as president of the UK Vineyards Association, so make sure you stock up on plenty of homegrown wine – still and sparkling – English and Welsh.

Here’s what we’ll be enjoying: 18 wines fit for a king.

18 top wines to toast the King’s coronation

