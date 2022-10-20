Tuscany’s Frescobaldi unveils Calimaia estate in Montepulciano

There are historic links between the area and the Frescobaldi family, which will make Vino Nobile di Montepulciano DOCG wines at Tenuta Calimaia.

Frescobaldi originally acquired the estate last year, when it was known as Corte alla Flora, and has now relaunched it within the group’s portfolio of Tuscan wineries.

Montepulciano’s beauty ‘is literally breath-taking’, said Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of Marchesi Frescobaldi.

‘Here, in 1390, our ancestor Lionardo di Niccolò Frescobaldi served as Mayor, and today it is our desire to renew our family’s commitment to a world-famous winegrowing and cultural area with such historically deep and still vital roots.’

Located 300 metres above sea level in the village of Cervognano, Tenuta Calimaia now has 70 hectares of vineyard and is predominantly planted to Prugnolo Gentile, a local cultivar of Sangiovese, according to a spokesperson. There is also some Merlot and Syrah.

Frescobaldi recently completed its second harvest at the estate, in a 2022 vintage that the group said is set to yield some superb wines in parts of Tuscany but also provided heat and drought-related challenges.

‘We will all long remember the lengthy absence of any rainfall that impacted Europe during spring and summer, with temperatures well above average in May and June,’ Lamberto Frescobaldi, commenting on the harvest in general across Tuscany.

Emergency irrigation was required in some areas, but Frescobaldi added, ‘Beneficial rains in mid-August turned out to be the crucial key to a superb-quality 2022 grape crop.’

At Calimaia, the group said sand-veined illite clay soils allow vine roots to penetrate deeply and cope with water stress.

It said the year confirmed the particular qualities of Prugnolo Gentile in the area. A ‘very careful, hands-on fermentation allows the extraction of elegant, velvet-smooth tannins’, it added.

Across the group’s other Tuscan properties, Frescobaldi said CastelGiocondo in Montalcino has seen ‘a five-star harvest, yielding powerful, richly-tannined wines that will benefit from slow, lengthy maturations in oak’.

Still, ‘the 2022 Brunello [di Montalcino] will be produced in limited quantities’, it said.

