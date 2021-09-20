Frescobaldi buys first wine estate in Montepulciano

Frescobaldi confirmed that it has bought the Corte alla Flora estate near to Montepulciano and the group said it was excited about producing wine under the Vino Nobile di Montepulciano denomination.

Financial details were not disclosed, but Frescobaldi said it has acquired 60 hectares (ha) of land, of which 30ha are vineyards.

It marks a new departure for a family with a 700-year winemaking history in Tuscany.

‘We are delighted to be able to make our own distinctive contribution to the reputation of this growing area,’ said Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of Marchesi Frescobaldi and part of the family’s 30th generation.

‘We have made a commitment, with the passion that always characterises our activities, to further develop that unique character that marks the world-class Montepulciano denomination.’

For Marchesi Frescobaldi’s winemaker and technical director, Nicolò D’Afflitto, the move marks something of a return to where it all began.

‘I started to work in Montepulciano, in 1985, [and] it is a privilege to return to that prestigious denomination, where the Sangiovese grape creates such a classic yet one-of-a-kind terroir expression,’ he said.

The Vino Nobile di Montepulciano DOCG denomination was created in 1980, yet there is evidence of wines from the area having been enjoyed for centuries.

Fans have included US president Thomas Jefferson, who ordered 123 bottles of Sangiovese from Montepulciano in 1803, according to the regional Consorzio.

Today, as well as defining the production zone, DOCG rules state that Vino Nobile di Montepulciano wines must contain at least 70% Sangiovese, and may contain up to 30% of other grape varieties approved for use in Tuscany.

Corte alla Flora will be the ninth winery within the Frescobaldi estates division, also including: Castello Nipozzano in Chianti Rufina, Castello Pomino in Pomino, Rémole in Sieci, Tenuta Castiglioni in Montespertoli, Tenuta Perano in Gaiole in Chianti, Tenuta Ammiraglia in Maremma, CastelGiocondo in Montalcino, and Gorgona on Gorgona Island.

Separately, the family also owns renowned SuperTuscans Ornellaia and Masseto.

