King Charles will head to Bordeaux wine region on his first state visit

President Emmanuel Macron will host King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla when they arrive in Paris on Sunday 26 March.

It will be King Charles’ first overseas tour since succeeding Queen Elizabeth II last year, and the royal couple will be welcomed with a state banquet at the Château de Versailles.

They will also address senators and members of the National Assembly at the French Senate.

On Tuesday 28 March, King Charles and Camilla will leave Paris and head to Bordeaux, which was chosen due to its large number of British residents.

A new permanent home has opened for the British Consulate in the city centre, so the royal couple will officially open it, while meeting prominent members of the local Franco-British community.

They will visit the outskirts of the city to see the damage caused by forest fires last year.

The couple will then visit an unnamed organic vineyard, which has pioneered a sustainable approach to winemaking, according to the palace. It produces its own solar energy and it also captures any carbon emissions it produces and converts them.

Queen Consort Camilla has previously served as the president of the UK Vineyards Association, and she has passionately championed the industry in the past.

King Charles is renowned for his love of Scotch whisky – his trust has previously sold a single malt created by Laphroaig under the Highgrove label – but he is also a wine drinker.

After touring Bordeaux, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will head to Berlin on Wednesday 29 March, and they will spend three days in Germany before heading home.

A palace spokesperson said: ‘The visit will celebrate the UK’s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values.

‘It is also a chance to look forwards and show the many ways our countries are working in partnership, whether that be to tackle climate change, respond to the conflict in Ukraine, seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture.

‘As well as speaking to the strength of the United Kingdom’s bilateral relationships with France and Germany, Their Majesties’ visit will include engagements highlighting the importance of sustainability and community – key themes which have been embraced by citizens of all our countries.

‘There will also be opportunities to reflect on the sacrifices and challenges of our shared past, out of which has come an enduring legacy of cooperation and reconciliation.’

