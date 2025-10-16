Indulge in Singapore’s culinary gems and fine wines with this weekend Itinerary

Our three-day weekend itinerary in Singapore will have you exploring historic neighbourhoods and heritage eateries by day, and diving into the city’s dynamic dining scene by night. Wine offerings across town cater to every palate, from premium classics to environmentally conscious labels.

Friday

Morning

Start your day at Chin Mee Chin Confectionery, a century-old institution on East Coast Road known for its nostalgic, time-warp charm. The signature kaya toast set is the one to order – freshly-made buns slathered with rich homemade kaya jam (coconut jam), and a generous slab of butter. Pair it with a strong cup of kopi (local coffee brewed with condensed milk) or teh-tarik, Singapore’s signature pulled tea with a tannic backbone and creamy finish.

Take a cab to Joo Chiat Road for a leisurely wander past vibrant-hued Peranakan shophouses, colourful murals and quirky boutiques. Re-caffeinate at Common Man Roasters Coffee or opt for a refreshing lager. Nearby, French bakery Merci Marcel offers a casual setting and an approachable French wine list.

Afternoon

Escape the tropical heat with visits to one of two standout museums – the Asian Civilisations Museum and the Peranakan Museum. Both offer a glimpse into Southeast Asia’s layered cultural heritage. When ready for lunch, stop by Brasserie Astoria, a retro-tinged dining room with Nordic roots and European sensibility.

Opt for the butter-fried råraka, a Swedish potato rosti, or the heartier rigatoni à la pesto with parmesan foam. The wine list, curated by Tala Chalambari, leans European and food friendly with several picks available by the glass.

Evening

Friday night calls for a cocktail or two at one of Singapore’s many award-winning bars. Atlas offers glorious martinis in a glamorous 1920s surroundings. For an understated vibe, Cat Bite Club on Duxton Road serves expertly crafted margaritas and palomas.

Once a nutmeg plantation, Duxton Hill has transformed into a charming enclave complete with restored shophouses and a thriving culinary scene.

The OG wine bar Praelum is located just around the corner, where the list – designed by Gerald Lu and his team – is broad and democratic. Featuring over 400 bottles from wine-producing regions around the world, with approximately 30 or more available by the glass at any time. That said, the real joy lies in asking what’s off the list; Lu typically has another 30 or more hidden gems from a Coonawarra Cabernet to an Austrian Rotgipfler ready to pour.

Dinner choices abound here, but two worth seeking out sit within steps of each other. At Revolver, the focus is fire. This open-flame grill with a sharp, Indian and contemporary flair serves moreish kulchette and lamb chops with rogan josh sauce.

Alternatively, book a counter seat at Esquina, a Spanish tapas bar led by Carlos Montobbio, for smoked burrata with Thai tom kha gai broth or the on-point octopus drizzled with chorizo oil. The wine list, as you might expect, leans heavily Spanish with nods to France and Australia for breadth.

Saturday

Morning

Dress casually for a visit to Tiong Bahru, Singapore’s oldest housing estate, now a trendy lifestyle hub. Built in the 1930s, the neighbourhood blends heritage art deco blocks and local grocers with modern boutiques and tiny bookshops tucked in quiet lanes.

For breakfast, sample some local fare at Tiong Bahru Market. Jian Bo Shui Kueh has been turning out delicate, rich cakes topped with pickled radish for generations, while kway teow – dark, glossy, stir-fried noodles – remains a crowd favourite.

Just down Eng Hoon Street, Tiong Bahru Bakery offers a different kind of indulgence. The crisp-edged croissants can more than hold their own against their Parisian counterparts. Enjoy the celebrated Kouign Amann with a strong espresso.

Afternoon

Alternatively, skip breakfast and save your appetite for an opulent dim sum feast at Madame Fan. At weekends, chef Pak Chee Yit presents a decadent Cantonese spread of dim sum and barbeque Peking Duck. It’s all served with free pour Champagne, currently from Baron de Rothschild. Access to the main wine list, which focuses on classic regions and labels, is available upon request.

Evening

For a pre-dinner drink, make your way to Convivial on North Bridge Road, where Sommelier-founder Yeo Xi Yang has assembled a Champagne list of remarkable depth. Each major region is thoughtfully represented, with a particular focus on grower-producers and terroir-driven styles.

Dinner options nearby span both classic and contemporary. For something French, Nicolas, a Chinatown stalwart brasserie, serves classic French cuisine accompanied by Burgundy and Rhône-focused wines. If Korean cuisine is more your style, Cote Korean Steakhouse, a polished transplant from New York, offers elegantly executed cuts and a notable selection of half bottles.

To walk off the decadence, take a stroll along Marina Bay where the Merlion faces the water, framed by the city’s striking skyline and unmistakable outline of Marina Bay Sands. If there’s time for a final glass, Le Quinze Vins stays open until midnight, serving a selection of French cheese and wines.

Sunday

Morning

Ease into Sunday with a leisurely walk through the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where tropical orchids and fern-lined paths offer a serene start to the day.

Just a short cab ride away, Air CCCC in Dempsey Hill offers a contemporary Asian breakfast of homemade kombucha and Indonesian avocado toast. Set in a restored barracks complex, Air is one of the rare Singapore restaurants with a sprawling lawn and kitchen garden. Enjoy the morning sun with an espresso or two.

Afternoon

It’s time to tick off a few of Singapore’s must-try dishes. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice at Maxwell Food Centre, Chinatown is a top contender for the national favourite chicken and rice dish. Expect tender poached chicken, fragrant rice and a punchy chilli sauce done just right.

Both Keng Eng Kee Seafood and Jumbo Seafood handle the messy, satisfying ritual of eating chilli crab – another national icon, rivalled by a more piquant preparation, black pepper crab. Prepare to wash it all down with a pint of local Tiger beer.

If you’re after something more wine-friendly, head to The Coconut Club (Beach Road and New Bahru are closest to town). This new-age establishment offers a polished take on local favourites like nasi lemak (fragrant rice, fried chicken and sambal), laksa, and beef cheek rendang. The tightly curated wine list, curated by Matt Lamb, complements the subtle spice.

Evening

Conclude your Singapore stay on a high note at the two Michelin-star Jaan by Kirk Westaway, where the chef artfully reinterprets British classics through a modern lens, using seasonal produce and precise techniques.

For something equally special, head to Cloudstreet, another two-star Michelin, on nearby Amoy Street. Here, chef Rishi Naleendra draws on his Sri Lankan heritage and Australian training to craft an elegant eight-course experience. Wines are masterfully selected by dual-qualified Benjamin Hasko MW MS. His 350-label wine list is progressive and esoteric, spanning benchmark producers and low-intervention growers alike.

Your penultimate option today is the three Michelin-star Odette; a modern French restaurant located at the iconic National Gallery of Singapore, helmed by Julien Royer. Odette’s plates highlight the finest expression of French cuisine with an Asian zest, seamlessly matched with a predominantly French wine list curated by Vincent Tan.

