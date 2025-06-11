Meet the sommelier… Rustem Mingaleev

There he worked for Vinhos Justino Henriques for seven years, before moving into the hospitality industry, first as a wine waiter in five-star hotels and then as a sommelier. In 2013, Rustem moved to the UK and has worked at top establishments including Gidleigh Park in Devon. He is currently head sommelier at five-star hotel Cliveden House.

Rustem Mingaleev profile image credit: AJG

My first memorable wine experience

It has to be working at the Vinhos Justino Henriques winery, on the island of Madeira. I had the great fortune to be part of the team during a period of significant transformation. We established the winery from scratch, setting up equipment such as presses, barrels, stainless steel tanks with temperature control systems and a bottling line. I learned a lot during this time. My initial sources of information were Oz Clarke’s Wine Atlas, and Decanter and Wine Spectator magazines, which we had in our office. I remember spending my breaks reading them every day.

My go-to everyday wines

I’m a big fan of Pierre Gimonnet Champagne. Cuis 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs is my go-to everyday wine.

My favourite supermarket buy

Dry Hungarian Furmint.

My most embarrassing moment at work

The most embarrassing occasions occur when I serve a rare, expensive wine, only to find it is faulty. I once had to pour a £3,000 bottle of Montrachet Grand Cru from a renowned producer down the sink because it was oxidised.

Pet hate

When my peers lose their enthusiasm and passion for the hospitality industry. It’s an environment that is fast-paced and ever-changing, for sure, but I find this keeps things exciting.

My desert island food and wine pairing

Without doubt, fresh oysters with zero-dosage Champagne.

Best food and wine match at my restaurant

At Cliveden House we’re currently offering a dream pairing: roast breast of duck, endive salad with cranberries and mandarin matched with Domaine Rossignol-Trapet’s Gevrey-Chambertin Vieilles Vignes 2020.

My fallback quick after-work meal and wine match

A selection of cheeses (goat, Camembert and Brie) with a glass of Sancerre.

Most proud of on my list

Apart from the Bordeaux first growths, we have verticals of Coulée de Serrant from Nicolas Joly, Sassicaia, Magma from Frank Cornelissen, and Barca Velha.

The wine on my list that never fails to surprise guests

Cervaro della Sala from Antinori. Many guests haven’t tasted a premium Italian white wine before. This was one of the first Italian whites to undergo malolactic fermentation and ageing in barriques – it’s a complex wine, with great ageing potential.

Wines I’d avoid ordering from a restaurant wine list if I was dining out

High-alcohol reds or overly aromatic whites.

Don’t underestimate the importance of…

Serving temperature. If a wine is served at the wrong temperature, it can significantly affect one’s enjoyment of it, whatever the grape variety or style.

Wine style I’m most excited about

Dry Furmint from Tokaji in Hungary. I had an opportunity to taste a range of Furmints from different plots and vintages at Szepsy. It was amazing.

Wine region that offers the greatest value for money right now

Portuguese wines have always offered a good price-value ratio and are really underappreciated.

My favourite wine region to visit

Tuscany. The combination of nature, art history, food and wine makes it very special. Florence is one of my favourite destinations and I always try to get to restaurant Il Palagio, in the Four Seasons hotel.

Related articles