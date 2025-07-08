My other passion… Dressage with Maya Dalla Valle of Dalla Valle Vineyards

Her passion for horses began at the age of six after her babysitter took her for a ride. She was hooked, spending every free moment at the barn. By 10 years old, she was participating in dressage competitions.

Dalla Valle’s initial disinterest in wine was understandable. ‘You’re entrenched in the industry, and as a rebellious kid, you think, “This can’t be my destiny.” Turns out I was wrong,’ she says, laughing.

It felt personal as she watched world-class equestrian centres such as the Silverado Horseman’s Center and Wild Horse Valley Ranch close, turning into wineries as Napa boomed through the 1980s and ’90s. Her parents, Naoko and Gustav, were part of that wave, opening Dalla Valle Vineyards in 1986 just off the Silverado Trail, near Oakville. In 1987, the year she was born, they planted a 2ha plot of Cabernet Sauvignon and called it Maya’s Vineyard.

They crafted the legendary 1992 Dalla Valle Vineyards Maya, their flagship blend, from that vineyard. The wine went on to earn 100 points from Robert Parker in 1995, the year that Gustav passed away. Naoko has continued to operate the business.

Being no stranger to chasing a dream, Naoko encouraged her daughter to do the same. ‘My mom has always said, “This is your one life, and you should do what you want with it. Do something that makes you feel fulfilled and gives you a sense of purpose.”’

Route back home

Dalla Valle took her mother’s advice and explored, pursuing a degree in international relations before picking up a harvest gig that solidified her love of wine. She came to realise that both winemaking and riding required a commitment to technique that she thrived on. ‘Dressage is highly technical,’ she says. ‘And winemaking mixes science and artistry with a high level of technicality.’

She decided to travel the world, earning wine-related Masters degrees from Cornell University and Bordeaux Sciences Agro before making wine in Bordeaux and Tuscany. Then, in 2017, her hard work landed her the role of director at the family winery; in 2021, she was appointed winemaker.

Commitment to success

Today, Dalla Valle pursues both dreams. She competes regularly and trains five days a week with her chestnut Dutch Warmblood Jeronimo. Her joy over Nimo is palpable: ‘Just tell me when to stop talking about my horse,’ she says with a chuckle.

Dalla Valle is typically at the barn by 6am; she describes her mornings as a form of self-care. ‘Horses can pick up on any distraction or emotion you bring to the ride,’ she says. ‘It forces you to clear everything and focus on the task at hand.’

She brings that clarity to her day job, which she jokingly calls chef d’equipe, a term from team dressage to describe the manager who prepares each rider for success. ‘It’s my job to ensure everyone has everything they need to do their best,’ Dalla Valle explains. ‘There’s no way we can excel at this level of farming and winemaking without them.’

