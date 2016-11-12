Château Mouton Rothschild labels

Mouton's roster of world-class artists who have produced unique artworks for their labels is impressive. Here are some of them...

Beginning with the 1924 vintage, and continuing every year from 1945, Château Mouton Rothschild has commissioned some of the world’s greatest contemporary artists to produce original artworks for their grand vin wine labels.

The initiative to create bespoke Mouton labels was originally started by Baron Philippe de Rothschild in 1924 after he asked famous poster designer Jean Carlu to create that year’s artwork. It was then revisited in 1945 to celebrate the end of the war, with a ‘V’ for Victory drawn by Philippe Jullian.

This event led to a tradition that continues to this day, with a different artist chosen each year to add to the collection.

Previous artists include Dali, César, Miró, Chagall, Picasso, Warhol, Soulages, Bacon, Balthus, Tàpies, Jeff Koons and Miquel Barcelò.