Great rosé wines with food

Don't make the mistake of thinking rosé wines are only good as a lightweight aperitif. Below, Fiona Beckett picks some of her favourite premium rosé wines from a recent
It’s surprisingly simple to match rosé wines with food due to their versatility, but what takes a rosé wine into the gastronomic league?
‘For me, it’s not the ability to pair with classic French dishes, though many do, but that it can be one of the best partners for a wide range of food,’ said Fiona Beckett in the newly released August issue of Decanter.
As a very general rule, lighter styles of rosé will tend to pair better with more delicate food, such fresh salads or charcuterie.
Fuller-bodied rosé wines, perhaps with riper fruit and more structure, are more likely to stand up to barbecued meats or foods with a bit of spice.
‘Rosés from the New World tend to be riper and sweeter than their European counterparts; and this is not necessarily an off-putting quality when they are paired with spicy food,’ said Beckett.
‘The final message, as with other wines, is that you will be amply rewarded in terms of character and complexity by paying a little more for your rosé.’
Find below: Fiona Beckett’s top 10 premium rosé wines to pair with food from this Decanter tasting
Click on the wines to see the full tasting note and stockist details for UK and US, where available. Fiona Beckett is Decanter’s chief restaurant critic and has her own blog, matchingfoodandwine.com
Domaines Ott, Bandol, Château Romassan Rosé, 2015
Savoury, with a lovely touch of white peach and a gorgeous creamy texture. Drink with: carpaccio, beef tartare, lobster spaghetti...
Château Brown, Rosé, Bordeaux, France, 2013
Mature but still surprisingly fresh and elegant, with great acidity. Drink with: sweetbreads, rack of lamb...
Château Simone, Palette, Rosé, Provence, France, 2015
It has exotic, dried cherry and pomegranate fruit. Drink with: rare pigeon, duck, game terrines and cold game pie...
Clos Cibonne, Côtes de Provence Cru Classé, Cru Classé, 2014
Alluring colour of Oeil de Perdrix leads us onto a delicate peach spice perfume. There’s a crisp and fresh palate of creamy fruit which flows...
Domaine de Montmollin, Oeil de Perdrix, 2016
A stunning Pinot Noir rosé from Switzerland; full, rich and perfumed. Drink with: fish and terrines, but easily robust enough for duck or lamb...
Charles Melton, Barossa Valley, Rose of Virginia, 2015
With its striking label and exotic, perfumed cherry and pomegranate fruit this is a statement rosé. Drink with: lamb with pomegranate seeds...
Bodegas Julián Chivite, Vino de la Tierra 3 Riberas, Las
Clean, crisp and incisive with mouthwatering acidity. Drink with: prawns, fresh crab, langoustines, sashimi...
Marques de Murrieta, Primer Rosé, Rioja, 2015
Super-premium, made from 100% Mazuelo. Drink with: grilled lamb chops, roast veal, partridge...
Bodegas Ramon Bilbao, Rioja Alta, LaLomba Rosado, 2016
Pale, almost Provence-like in appearance, this mainly Grenache-based rosado tastes more like an oaked white Rioja than a rosé. Drink with: Spanish fish dishes such as hake, gambas and paella...
Miraval, Côtes de Provence, Rosé, Provence, France, 2016
Still owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Delicate cherry and strawberry fragrances with some peppery spice. Drink with: lobster and seabass...
