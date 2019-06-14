Decanter Premium Banner

What makes a premium rosé?

Rosé’s success has come from being fresh, simple and easy to drink, but while we may be used to premium red and white wine, priced over £25/ $30, discussing rosés above this price elicits surprise, with £20 considered the glass ceiling for premium rosé. So, how can rosé ever achieve the complexity required to reach such elevated status?

As with all premium wines, weight, complexity, age ability are qualities to look out for, but I also look out for a little quirkiness, something moving away from the standard style.

Premium rosés to try