As with all premium wines, weight, complexity, age ability are qualities to look out for, but I also look out for a little quirkiness, something moving away from the standard style.
What makes a premium rosé?
Rosé’s success has come from being fresh, simple and easy to drink, but while we may be used to premium red and white wine, priced over £25/ $30, discussing rosés above this price elicits surprise, with £20 considered the glass ceiling for premium rosé. So, how can rosé ever achieve the complexity required to reach such elevated status?