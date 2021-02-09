Top rosé Champagne to try for Valentine’s Day

Don’t let the colour of rosé Champagne make you think this style of wine isn’t serious.

Rosé Champagnes can be more expensive than their ‘original’ counterparts, for one thing. Many of the best examples can also work brilliantly at the dinner table – whether it’s Valentine’s Day or not.

The list below features rosé Champagnes reviewed by our experts and available at a range of prices, including those below £30-a-bottle, wines between £40 and £50, and those right up to £300.

Some of them can also be found in our list of retailer Champagne deals, so it might be worth getting a few bottles if you find one for a good price.

How it tastes

Styles can vary depending on winemaking decisions, yet many wines will have noticeable red fruit character in the glass.

In more complex styles, including vintage rosé, you might find this balanced with the traditional autolytic flavours of Champagne, such as brioche or bread-like aromas, associated with ageing on lees.

How rosé Champagne is made

It’s common for a small amount of Pinot Noir and/or Pinot Meunier as red wine to be added to the fermenting juice.

The aim is to protect Champagne’s freshness and tension with red wine that is aromatic and fruit driven, as explained in our rosé Champagne panel tasting.

Some houses and growers employ a technique known as the ‘saignée’ method – known as the ‘bleeding’ method based on its translation from French.

Louis Roederer says it uses a version of this technique alongside cold maceration to make Cristal rosé, for instance.

Recently-launched Fleur de Miraval rosé Champagne was made using a ‘saignée de rosé’ alongside top Chardonnay, according to winemaker Rodolphe Péters, who worked on the project alongside Brad Pitt and the Perrin family.

Rosé Champagne food pairing



Many Champagne winemakers and sommeliers believe that France’s premier fizz is underrated at the table.

Plenty of rosé Champagnes can be a good option, from duck served pink to salmon. More structured, vintage rosés can stand up to ‘meatier’ dishes, such as roast vension or pheasant.

Top rosé Champagnes to try for every price point

The following wines have been tasted and scored by Decanter’s experts.

{} {"wineId":"43010","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"11998","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"43361","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"12012","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"31867","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"12037","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"12040","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38751","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"12070","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"12075","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"34702","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"1120","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"12056","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"5464","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

