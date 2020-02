Sparkling rosé is romantic for all the right reasons. It has bubbles; it’s pink; and it has soft, red fruit flavours.

We’ve picked out some great options for this Valentine’s day, for every price point and all tasted by our experts – regions ranging from Champagne to the UK to Cava.

So mark Friday 14 February in your diary….

See also:

Sparkling rosé for Valentine’s day:

Wines updated February 2020.