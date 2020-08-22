Prosecco sales are still booming, and with summer well underway, many of you will be looking for a refreshing fizz. This is where Prosecco does so well – its light, fruity flavours and reasonable price makes it perfect for an ‘everyday celebration’.

Not all Proseccos are equal, however. Prosecco DOC and Prosecco Treviso DOC tend to be the most affordable, perfect for a lunchtime quaffer. Stepping up to the DOCGs of Asolo, Valdobbiadene Superiore, Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive and Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze will get you better fruit from the best hillside sites, giving wines that can challenge some of the best sparkling wines from other regions in terms of complexity and quality.

You may be surprised to see that you can buy some of these higher category wines for under £20: see our list below.

Best Prosecco under £20:

{} {"wineId":"41428","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"34797","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"36312","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"24698","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"24648","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"41426","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38739","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38989","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"12695","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"2250","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

You may also like: