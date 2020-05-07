From white, rosé and red covering Brut Nature to semi-sweet styles, our list has something for every taste and every occasion.

A great start, bridging the gap between inexpensive Prosecco and costly Champagne is Corney & Barrow’s Sparkling Blanc de Blancs Methode Traditionelle NV. Made in the same way as Champagne this quality wine is ‘light and refreshing with wonderful aromatic intensity on the nose and delicate creamy texture on the palate.’ At £13.50, it’s spectacular value and there’s currently a 10% discount for a case of 12.

Scroll down for 20 great-value sparkling wine scores and tasting notes

Several complex and delicious Crémants, also made using the same method, feature on the list – two from Aldi, an interesting blend from Alsace (Auxerrois, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc and Riesling) and a ‘full-flavoured’ bottle from Jura both at £8.49.

A splash-out option comes from pioneers of Crémant d’Alsace in the early 20th century, Dopff Au Moulin, with their ‘fresh and floral’ Cuvée Julien Brut which can be found for around £18.

There’s also two Crémant Rosés – Calvet’s Crémant de Bordeaux at £9.99, offering ‘strawberry and raspberry flavours with a touch of biscuit’ and Domaine Langlois-Chateau Crémant de Loire – a quality fizz that’s part of the Bollinger stable, ‘full of juicy redcurrant fruit, ripe red apple acidity and a creamy, strawberry yoghurt length.’

Sticking with France, if it’s got to be Champagne there aren’t many to be found under £20 but Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny Brut Grande Réserve is a great option. It’s £12.49, slightly more than the regular bottling at £10, but this new cuvée is made from ‘a 2008 base along with reserve still and sparkling wines dating back to 1999. It has structured, crisp green apple fruit with citrus acidity and creamy, biscuit complexity.’

Elsewhere, Italy has a number of exceptional value sparklings spanning the regions of Asti, Franciacorta, Prosecco and Lambrusco. While the latter tends to be more expensive, it offers a wonderful change of style and colour. The two red sparkling wines in the list by Bruno Zanasi and Villa Cialdini, are both made with local Grasparossa grapes giving ‘lively acidity, delightful earthiness and cherry sweetness’ and retail for £18 and £16 respectively

While it’s generally quite easy to find inexpensive examples of many Italian wines on shelves, it’s worth paying that bit extra for ones labelled DOCG, as opposed to DOC, signifying the highest designation of quality among Italian wines.

There’s value to be found in Spanish Cava also, with an excellent bottle from Castillo Perelada in partnership with Waitrose. Coming from chalky slopes at 400m in Penedès and aged for a year before disgorging, it has ‘creamy, leesy tones, orchard fruit flavours and perky acidity to keep things fresh. A value crowd-pleaser,’ and available currently with 25% off, now £7.49.

For English wine fans, there’s three options including Chapel Down’s ‘off-dry and floral’ Sparkling Bacchus priced at £17.99 from Waitrose or for ‘a bit of fun’ says Decanter’s Amy Wislocki, try Angel & Four’s Masterstroke from Gloucestershire. This wine is made with varieties that used to be widely planted in England: Reichensteiner, Madeleine Angevine and Seyval Blanc and has ‘a hint of lemon sherbert, followed by mouthwatering zestiness on the finish.’ Sainsbury’s own-brand English sparkling is worth a mention but just tips the £20 price limit at £20.50.

Finally, looking further afield to Australia, Yalumba’s, Craft 3 Sparkling Brut, has a ‘creamy texture and butterscotch roundness’ and is available at Marks & Spencer for £10.

See 20 great-value sparkling wine scores and tasting notes

