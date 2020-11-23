New World sparkling wines under £20

As the festive season approaches, it’s time to think about all things fizz.

Whilst Champagne tends to dominate at this time of year, it’s worth looking to the New World when you’re stocking up – and particularly if you’re looking for some value buys.

Quality has significantly increased in recent years, with Australia, South Africa and South America all offering some great options.

‘Wine lovers often default to Champagne – especially when price is not a concern – yet anyone searching for good value or something unexpected would do well to opt for New World fizz, as there is so much to explore and enjoy,’ Dirceu Vianna Junior MW, in his Expert’s Choice: New World sparkling under £30.

Of those tasted, we’ve rounded up Junior’s selection of New World sparkling wines that come in under £20.

New World sparkling under £20: