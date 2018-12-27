Best Champagnes of 2018 tasted by our experts

There's a small event coming up known as New Year's Eve, which looks like a perfect opportunity to drink one of the top-rated Champagnes tasted in 2018 by Decanter's experts. See full tasting notes and scores below...

Best Champagnes 2018
If you haven’t picked your New Year’s Eve Champagnes yet, there’s still time. And what better way to welcome in 2019 than with a bottle or two from the list below?

It’s a compilation of the best Champagnes tasted by our experts in 2018.

As you’d expect, it represents the cream of the crop, with names such as Billecart-Salmon, Bollinger, Henriot, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Laurent-Perrier, Louis Roederer and Pol Roger.

Decanter’s best Champagnes of 2018:

 

 

