Rapper’s delight: Drake’s Champagnes tasted

Celebrities and Champagne have long been a winning combination. In the late 20th and early 21st century, this was borne out by rap artists endorsing prestige cuvées – above all Louis Roederer’s Cristal. By the early 2000s Jay-Z was the first artist to invest rather than just name-drop, investing in Champagne Cattier’s Armand de Brignac brand known as Ace of Spades. It was not until 2019 that Canadian rapper Aubrey “Drake” Graham, who has used the social media handle @champagnepapi for years, launched his own Champagne brand called Mod Sélection.

Brent Hocking, founder and CEO of Mod Sélection Champagne in West Hollywood, California, is refreshingly honest when asked about the rap artist’s actual involvement. Drake’s creative input was ‘none’. ‘Drake simply loved the brand and wanted to invest as he saw and tasted the quality.’ But Hocking adds that ‘Drake has loved Champagne since he was old enough to drink.’

The price-tags are hefty with the non-vintage brut releases retailing at £305 at Harrods and at around $210 in the US; the rosé retails for $270-$300; the blanc de blancs and blanc de noirs for $430; the 2008 vintage wines for around $500. This makes them more expensive than Dom Pérignon or Cristal and puts the more expensive cuvées in the same price bracket as such iconic and rare bottlings as, for example, Bollinger’s Vieilles Vignes Françaises.

The bottles are suitably blingy with coppery metallic coating, embossed labels and packaging that is distinctly over the top and certainly not ‘sustainable’.

Mystery Champagne house

The prices are daring for Champagnes that give merely a regional origin and rely heavily on Pinot Meunier. Hocking says the heavy Meunier content, which of course points to the Marne Valley, is ‘appreciated for the balance and brightness it lends to our signature house style.’ He is quick to reference the variety’s use by a famous house: ‘Our experience drives our selection typically to emphasise Pinot Meunier like our neighbours at Krug who have long championed an emphasis on Pinot Meunier.’

The house that makes the Champagne was referred to Hocking ‘many years ago to develop a top-line Champagne.’ The only reference to it on the bottles is its founding year of 1892. Hocking says the house owns vineyards but also buys in grapes, ensuring ‘the best selection, quality and consistency at each and every harvest.’

Six different wines were released with a total volume of 50,000 bottles, but there is ‘capacity to increase as needed’. The wines are beautiful, each with their own personality, but do not really warrant their price-tags. The fact that so far only the NV brut is sold in Harrods, with some of the other wines at Novikov, Annabel’s and Coya in London’s Mayfair district, tells you all you need to know.

Mod Selection, Drake’s Champagne, tasted