We've sourced some top Champagne deals this Christmas...

Christmas is a great excuse to drink Champagne, and it’s also the time of year wine merchants and supermarkets come out with some of their best Champagne deals.

Top Champagne deals:

Tesco have knocked £10 off a bottle of Lanson NV, now just £22. It’s a Champagne known for its sharp, citrussy bite that’s ideal with canapes, fish and creamy dishes. Go to deal

Sainsbury’s is listing Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut NV for £28. Go to deal

Marks & Spencer are offering 25% off when you buy 24 or more bottles of wine or Champagne, making their Delacourt range of Champagnes look good value at just £22.50. Go to deal

Waitrose is currently offering 33% off Laurent-Perrier Brut NV – a very reliable fizz that’s a good all-rounder. Go to deal

Majestic is selling Veuve Clicquot 2008 for £49.99, on its ‘mix 6’ offer. Go to deal

Meanwhile, you can pick up Canard-Duchêne Brut NV at Oddbins for just £21. Go to deal

The Wine Society have reduced Gosset Grand Réserve Brut NV to £32, when you buy six bottles. Go to deal

Berry Brothers & Rudd have great deals on Pol Roger until 31 December – our pick is the Pol Roger 2009 for £51.75. Go to deal

More Christmas Champagne deals:

Laurent-Perrier Rosé Champagne NV

A solid rosé Champagne and one of the best-known, available for an unusually low price. A great way of announcing your arrival at a Christmas party or enjoying date night, but with the added bonus of not rinsing your bank account.

£44.90 – Buy Now

Pol Roger Champagne NV

One of the best NV Champagnes out there and famed for their Winston Churchill Cuvee, which, unfortunately, you won’t find discounted.

£32.95 – £8.00 off – Buy Now

Taittinger Champagne NV

Of the Comtes de Chamapagne, this relatively small Champagne house puts out a lovely, crisp NV. Will happily improve for 18 months on its side dependent on the disgorgement date.

£26.25 – £12.25 off – Buy Now

Lanson Rosé NV

One of the best value rosés out there at this price, we would happily buy them this year for next – especially with Lanson’s fresh styles of Champagne.

£27.00 – £10.00 off – Buy now

Louis Roederer, Brut Premier NV

With ‘a zesty lemon and fresh apple character, with a steely mineral note and some wood and cream in the background‘, according to our taster, this is a great price for a Champagne that will always be greeted well over the Christmas period.

£31.50 – £8 off – Buy now

Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé Champagne

£36 – £9 off – Buy now