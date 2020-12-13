Best wines under £20 to try

Looking to try something different or adventurous, but don’t want to make an expensive mistake? Decanter’s regional editors have done the hard work for you, picking out a range exciting and accessible wines available for £20 / $25 or less.
For an unusual sparkling, seek out the Dveri-Pax Brut from Slovenia, a traditional method sparkling wine made from 100% Furmint.
If you’re a fan of Chardonnay, there are two different examples to try (or compare the two side by side!) One from a cool-climate area of New South Wales, and the other a Bourgogne Blanc, that offers ‘something for all Chardonnay fans.’
From the reds, there’s a Rastau from the Perrin Family, ‘a brilliant everyday wine and great to pair with roast lamb’, or a versatile and easy-drinking Pinot Noir from the Languedoc.
All wines are under the £20 or $20 mark and rated by our regional editors.