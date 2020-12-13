Best wines under £20 to try

Looking to try something different or adventurous, but don’t want to make an expensive mistake? Decanter’s regional editors have done the hard work for you, picking out a range exciting and accessible wines available for £20 / $25 or less.

For an unusual sparkling, seek out the Dveri-Pax Brut from Slovenia, a traditional method sparkling wine made from 100% Furmint.

If you’re a fan of Chardonnay, there are two different examples to try (or compare the two side by side!) One from a cool-climate area of New South Wales, and the other a Bourgogne Blanc, that offers ‘something for all Chardonnay fans.’

From the reds, there’s a Rastau from the Perrin Family, ‘a brilliant everyday wine and great to pair with roast lamb’, or a versatile and easy-drinking Pinot Noir from the Languedoc.

All wines are under the £20 or $20 mark and rated by our regional editors.

Don’t forget to also look at our selection of supermarket wines.

Great value wines under £20

{} {"wineId":"43379","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"43382","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"43383","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"40919","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"40565","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42198","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42501","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"43393","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"43391","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"40757","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

You might also like: