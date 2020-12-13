{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZGNjZjZlODJlODc2NzE1YjY3OGY2NjYzNTcxOWY5MWFlNzk1NzE5ZDIyZmRhMmY1YTMyNmI4MTczZjZlZjEyYw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Best wines under £20 to try

Find a new wine to try today...
Looking to try something different or adventurous, but don’t want to make an expensive mistake? Decanter’s regional editors have done the hard work for you, picking out a range exciting and accessible wines available for £20 / $25 or less.

For an unusual sparkling, seek out the Dveri-Pax Brut from Slovenia, a traditional method sparkling wine made from 100% Furmint.

If you’re a fan of Chardonnay, there are two different examples to try (or compare the two side by side!) One from a cool-climate area of New South Wales, and the other a Bourgogne Blanc, that offers ‘something for all Chardonnay fans.’

From the reds, there’s a Rastau from the Perrin Family, ‘a brilliant everyday wine and great to pair with roast lamb’, or a versatile and easy-drinking Pinot Noir from the Languedoc.

All wines are under the £20 or $20 mark and rated by our regional editors.

Don’t forget to also look at our selection of supermarket wines.

Great value wines under £20

