Top Cava for Christmas: Five to try

Today Spain’s most popular traditional-method fizz has redoubled its efforts to offer everything from very decent party wines at under £10 to more individual and complex boutique bottlings with prices in the Champagne realm.

‘Although many of the more expensive Spanish sparklers are ‘Brut Nature’ in style, which is popular in Spain and with some critics, be aware that these wines are bone dry,’ wrote Susie Barrie MW for Decanter in 2015. ‘In my opinion, they don’t always have the flavour profile to carry that status off in the way that, for example, well-made examples from Champagne do.’

‘What is great to see is the way Cava’s traditional grape varieties – Xarel-lo, for example – are being coaxed into producing excellent wines through lower yields and sensitive winemaking.’

As Decanter‘s Amy Wislocki said in her tasting note below – for the Bodegas Sumarroca, Cava Sumarroca El Gran Amigo Gran Reserva below – Cava still suffers an image problem ‘which is good in the sense that it helps keep prices low, but a shame as many wine lovers miss out on what can be a fantastic sparkling wine made by the traditional, Champagne method, and without the often intrusive residual sugar that mark many a Prosecco.’

A perfect reason to give one of these Cavas below a try.

Top Christmas Cava to try:

Wines updated 9th December, 2020. Recommendations by Decanter’s editorial team.