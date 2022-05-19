Best offbeat sparkling: 15 wines to try

Over the past few months Decanter’s editorial team have been busy tasting bubbles currently on offer in high street retailers, independents and supermarkets across the UK.

The selection of wines below highlights some offbeat sparkling wines tasted recently. They offer delicious and good value alternatives to some of the more well known sparkling styles.

Scroll down for tasting notes and scores for 15 offbeat sparkling wines to try

The world of sparkling wine goes well beyond Champagne, Cava and Prosecco. It is clear that the UK boasts an exciting range of alternative bubbles, if you know where to look.

Below you’ll find sparkling wines spanning the Loire, Bordeaux, southwest France and Savoie, as well as Italy, Hungary, Oregon, Australia and the UK.

Colours vary too, with the list showcasing not only whites and rosés but also a few reds such as Lambrusco and a Welsh red pét nat.

You may have heard of Crémant de Loire or Crémant de Bordeaux, but did you know that in 2015 Crémant de Savoie became an official appellation? The one featured below is made up of Jacquère and Altesse, and shows bruised apple, lemon and biscuit characters.

For a fizz with myriad food pairing possibilities, try the Philippe Balivet, Récolte Cécile Méthode Ancestrale – it’s a delicious sparkling rosé with a hint of sweetness, from the Bugey-Cerdon area in Savoie. Try it with a spicy pad Thai or hot Mexican flavours, or go down the sweet route with a dark chocolate and forest berry dessert.

Looking for a great wine to serve friends at a summer barbeque, or to make an adventurous pairing for slow-cooked venison? Try the Château de Minière, Bulles de Minière – it’s a dry sparkling red Cabernet Franc from the Loire Valley and it’s full of grapey, blackcurrant and cherry notes with a Gamay, earthy undertone.

Breakdown of the wines by sparkling style:

Traditional method

Ancestral method

Col Fondo method

Discover 15 offbeat sparkling wines you might not have heard of:

{} {"wineId":"58673","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"58669","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33186","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57018","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"41512","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"58670","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57937","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"58676","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"22571","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"58675","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57379","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"58674","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"58671","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"56477","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"58672","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

