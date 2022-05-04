Preview: Tesco’s spring/summer tasting

Decanter attended Tesco’s spring/summer 2022 portfolio tasting at the end of April where over 140 wines were on show, 38 of which are new to the range. In anticipation of the full list of top buys, to follow soon, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourites to get you in the mood for spring.

Tesco’s wine buying team highlighted 24 wines as their must-try buys, and five of these have featured in our initial spring roundup below. We think they showcase the diversity of the Tesco range and the value to be found when you know what you’re looking for.

With days getting longer as we move into spring, and with people returning to working from the office, many of these bottles offer great mid-week value to enjoy after a busy day at work.

All of the wines in this selection retail under £17.

Scroll down to see tasting notes and scores for top picks of the Tesco spring/summer wines

Perfect spring wines

Spring will undoubtedly bring bluer skies and warmer weather, but might also bring the odd cold snap, so the best way to prepare your spring wine selection is to have a mix of lighter bodied whites and reds along with a few heavier and more intense wines to revert back to when the cloud cover returns.

We found that the Tesco Finest Saint-Mont 2019 was showing particularly well, combining rich and exotic candied lemon peel and tropical flavours with nice texture and grip. At just £7 it’s a real bargain, and a great way to discover the whites of southwest France.

New to the range

For those on the hunt for slightly higher end, classy springtime rosé, we thought the Château Léoube, Love by Léoube 2021 was one of the best of the rosés in its price range, along with another Provence rosé that was already part of Tesco’s rosé line-up, Mirabeau Pure 2021. It’s refreshing to see Tesco branching into rosés beyond the pale pinks of Provence too, with the deep-coloured Arbousset Tavel 2021 a welcome addition to the range for those who prefer a fuller style.

When it comes to light juicy reds, the Ken Forrester The Misfits Cinsault 2021 is a must-try. It replaces the Tesco Finest South African Cinsault, which scooped 93 points and was hailed for its drinkability, juiciness and incredible value at £7 a bottle. The Ken Forrester is a touch more expensive at £9 a bottle, but is well worth it.

South Africa features heavily in the list of star buys, reflecting the high quality of the 2020 and 2021 vintages. Kleine Zalze’s fresh Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2021, launching in early June, is a new addition to the range, as is Stellenrust’s full and creamy Manor Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2020.

Those looking for a perfumed, fruit-forward and floral red should try Umani Ronchi’s Fonte del Re Lacrima di Morro d’Alba 2020. Made from the ancient Lacrima grape in Italy’s Marche region, its aromas are distinctive and intense, reminiscent of roses and violets.

New vintages of old favourites

The Tesco Finest St-Chinian is a gem in the Tesco range that has maintained its pleasure and quality with this 2020 vintage, but not only that, its price too. The chewy but ripe tannins and rosemary and sage freshness lend enough substance to pair well with some heavily-herbed lamb.

Quite how this has remained so cheap and under the radar is a bit of a mystery, but Château de Fougères, Clos Montesquieu La Raison 2012 is a well-priced glimpse into the joys of aged Bordeaux.

The following 10 wines are a snapshot of the standout wines from the Tesco spring/summer 2022 tasting. The full list of star buys will be updated here soon.

{} {"wineId":"57987","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57991","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57990","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57986","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57993","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57992","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57994","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57989","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57988","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"57995","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

