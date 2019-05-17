Decanter Best Wines

Latest: Top Tesco wines to buy

Decanter's experts recommend top Tesco wines for drinking this summer...

Tesco’s Finest range of wines has been a key focus for the UK supermarket, adding to its wine offering.

As well as covering the most well known regions and styles, it also covers slightly more unusual ground – including a still English white wine and a Saint-Mont.

See all supermarket wine recommendations here 

Below are 13 recommendations picked out from recent tastings of Tesco wines by our tasters, offering great value and checking all the boxes for drinking this summer – perfect wines to take along to a barbecue. 

The top eight wines were tasted April 2019.

