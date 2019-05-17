Latest: Top Tesco wines to buy

Tesco’s Finest range of wines has been a key focus for the UK supermarket, adding to its wine offering.

As well as covering the most well known regions and styles, it also covers slightly more unusual ground – including a still English white wine and a Saint-Mont.

Below are 13 recommendations picked out from recent tastings of Tesco wines by our tasters, offering great value and checking all the boxes for drinking this summer – perfect wines to take along to a barbecue.

The top eight wines were tasted April 2019.

Top Tesco wines to buy

