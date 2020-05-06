Top Majestic wines to try: Tasted by our experts

When lockdown in the UK was first introduced, as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Majestic website crashed after a surge in online orders from people preparing to stock up and have wine delivered to their door.

The site soon recovered, and Majestic are back taking orders for click & collect or delivery.

Drawing on recent tastings, Decanter recommends a number of great bottles ranging from Champagne to a Bulgarian Chardonnay to a 2006 Bordeaux.

Other top picks from our in-house team include a New Zealand Pinot Noir, a South African sparkling rosé and a Côtes du Rhône Blanc – providing something for everyone.

Don’t forget, there are also savings to be made when you buy six bottles.

The best Majestic wines tasted by Decanter