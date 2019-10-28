These Co-op wines are excellent value

Although you still can’t purchase Co-op wines online, it’s well worth popping into your local store to pick up some of these examples, picked out by our Tastings team for their quality and value for money.

There are some big names to be found on the shelves, from the Irresistible Eight Acres Rosé made by Hush Heath in Kent, to CVNE’s Imperial Reserva Rioja and Wynns Coonawarra Estate’s classy Aussie Cabernet.

Top-rated Co-op wines:

