The best Morrisons wines to try
Decanter's tasting team selects their favourite wines from the Morrisons autumn/winter 2019 range.
With almost 500 stores across the UK Morrisons is a major player in the supermarket sector, and its wine offering never fails to impress.
The Decanter team recently tasted a selection from the Morrisons portfolio at its autumn and winter 2019 showcase, selecting 14 stunners to try.
From old world classics like Rioja and Châteauneuf-du-Pape to Aussie Chardonnay and Chilean Sauvignon Blanc there’s quality and value to be found across the board.