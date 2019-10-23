With almost 500 stores across the UK Morrisons is a major player in the supermarket sector, and its wine offering never fails to impress.

The Decanter team recently tasted a selection from the Morrisons portfolio at its autumn and winter 2019 showcase, selecting 14 stunners to try.

From old world classics like Rioja and Châteauneuf-du-Pape to Aussie Chardonnay and Chilean Sauvignon Blanc there’s quality and value to be found across the board.

The best Morrisons wines to try:

