What are the best Lidl wines to buy?

Lidl introduce plenty of new world wines to their range, launching in stores on 24 January 2019...

Lidl’s latest Wine Tour focusses on the new world and includes, among others, a New Zealand Sauvignon, a Chilean Cabernet and an Aussie Shiraz.

But there are a few Europeans in there too, with Decanter’s Tina Gellie rating a Falanghina del Sannio from Italy as her joint top pick from the latest range.

The top 12 wines below are from the latest Wine Tour range, while the wines further down are from previous tastings.

The best Lidl wines to buy:

Lidl’ introduces six ‘Wine Tour’ updates to their core range every year. The wines are only available for a short period of time, while stocks last.

