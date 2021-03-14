Best Spanish wines under £20

Spain has always offered great value for money but it’s still surprising to see just what you can get for £20 or less from this famous wine producing nation. From vintage Cava and aged red wines to racy, Atlantic-Ocean kissed whites and world-beating Sherries there’s value to be found everywhere.

Best known for its Riojas – of both colours – Spain is also a go-to for great value traditional-method sparkling wine from the Cava DO, and increasingly for its refreshing white and rosé wines from all over. There’s even room in the mix for amphora-made Orange wines.

Starting with sparkling, three fizzes make the list, all Cava but all very different in style and ranging from £9.50 for The Wine Society’s ‘crisp and appley’ Reserva Brut NV to a 2012 vintage Cava from Roger Goulart which is ‘lifted, elegant and complex’.

Spanish grapes

Looking at Spain’s white wines, as well as indigenous grapes such as Viura, Verdejo and Xarel-lo, you’ll find international varieties in the mix too, with Chardonnay and Grenache Blanc among them.

It’s a similar story with Spanish red wines – local grapes are dominant, but there’s room for varieties from elsewhere too. Bobal, Monsatrell and Tempranillo rub shoulders with Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Grenache. One wine in particular throws seven grapes into the mix; the 5 Finques Reserva from Castillo Peralada is a blend of Cabernet, Grenache, Syrah, Merlot, Samsó, Monastrell and Cabernet Franc. Quite a combination!

The UK’s supermarkets are a great place to find value from Spain and there are two supermarket own-label wines here, both sherries – a category where tremendous value can be found.

Morrisons ‘The Best’ Oloroso Dry is saline, spicy and herbal, while at the other end of the sweetness spectrum the Tesco Finest Pedro Ximénez is rich, syrupy and viscous.

As well as offering great value, these wines are also made with food in mind so will all – in their own way – be ideal to enjoy with a meal. The Bodegas Ojuel white Rioja would be perfect with grilled shellfish, for example, while the Gran Reserva Rioja from Baron de Ley begs for red meat and/or cheese. The possibilities are endless.

20 best Spanish wines for under £20