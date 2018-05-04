The wine judging quiz – Test your knowledge

More than 270 expert judges from around the globe have been in London this week, collectively tasting close to 17,000 wines for the annual Decanter World Wine Awards. How do you think you would fare in their position? Get an idea by taking our general knowledge wine judging quiz below...
Start the wine judging quiz below
Many of our Decanter World Wine Awards judges have trained in their specialist areas for years, with a significant number also achieving the Master of Wine and Master Sommelier titles. With so many wines to taste, accuracy is key but so is stamina. Take the general knowledge quiz below for a small insight into the task.