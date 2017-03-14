Tickets for the new faster route from London to Bordeaux on the Eurostar are due to go on sale.



Tickets were set to go on sale on 15 March for journeys beginning 2 July, with prices starting from £110 return.

The new route cuts the journey by around an hour, with a connection in Paris from the Gare du Nord to Montparnasse.

Passengers will be able to go from London St Pancras, King’s Cross, to the heart of Bordeaux in five hours 55 minutes, Eurostar said.

Nick Mercer, commercial director of Eurostar, said: ‘British travellers are drawn to the gastronomic and cultural attractions of Bordeaux and nearby regions.

‘With the new high-speed line, passengers will benefit from a more civilised way to travel with city-centre-to city-centre travel, a generous baggage allowance and superior comfort on board our new trains.’

Passengers can also enjoy wines from the region on board.

In the Eurostar Business Premier Lounges these include Ch. Troupian, Haut-Médoc 2012 and Domaine du Cheval Blanc, Cuvée Grandes Vignes, AOP Bordeaux Rouge 2015, the train operator said.

Visiting Bordeaux

Attractions for wine lover’s include the 80 million euro Cité du Vin, L’École du vin and Michelin-starred restaurants.

Several restaurants in the area owned by Bordeaux châteaux owners, including Angélus and Pape Clément, were awarded stars in the 2017 Michelin Guide France.

Bordeaux guides: