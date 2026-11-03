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Amy Wislocki, Decanter magazine editor. (Image credit: Future)

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In my glass this month

Leonardslee, Classic Cuvée MV (Image credit: Leonardslee / Decanter magazine November 2026 issue)

Another English sparkler this month – this time not a demi-sec but the new Classic Cuvée MV from Leonardslee, near Horsham in West Sussex (£39.50 leonardslee.co.uk).

It’s the first time the estate, which has just started to offer tutored tastings in its new drawing room, has produced a multi-vintage fizz, this one 48% Chardonnay, 46% Pinot Noir and 6% Meunier. Crisp acidity balances mellow orchard fruit and spice.

Inside Decanter's November 2026 issue: Contents list

In focus

50 great Bordeaux buys under £25 After scouring UK shelves, Andy Howard MW shares his top-pick dry white, red and sweet wines

After scouring UK shelves, Andy Howard MW shares his top-pick dry white, red and sweet wines Washington whites In a region known mainly for its red wines, Gwendolyn Elliott focuses on the names to seek out for cult whites

In a region known mainly for its red wines, Gwendolyn Elliott focuses on the names to seek out for cult whites South Africa’s South Coast Its wines account for a tiny fraction of the nation’s output, but they score highly on visceral energy, says Malu Lambert

Its wines account for a tiny fraction of the nation’s output, but they score highly on visceral energy, says Malu Lambert Searching for Syrah Matt Walls picks out 25 must-buy wines for fans of northern Rhône reds, from beyond the region (including three non-Syrahs)

Matt Walls picks out 25 must-buy wines for fans of northern Rhône reds, from beyond the region (including three non-Syrahs) The future of Champagne It has built its success on producing the high-acid base wines for prestige fizz, so how is Champagne coping with climate change, asks Tom Hewson

It has built its success on producing the high-acid base wines for prestige fizz, so how is Champagne coping with climate change, asks Tom Hewson Scents and sense ability Marianna Hunt asks top perfumers for their tips on decoding aromas, and recommends three kits to help you practise at home

Marianna Hunt asks top perfumers for their tips on decoding aromas, and recommends three kits to help you practise at home Forgotten France: Haute Vallée de l’Orb Chris Howard on a Languedoc IGP created in 2009 then almost forgotten but now on the rise again

Chris Howard on a Languedoc IGP created in 2009 then almost forgotten but now on the rise again My other passion: Coffee Colombiaborn winemaker Bibiana González Rave on her coffee-roasting adventures

Spirits

Distilled Spirits news & cocktails

Spirits news & cocktails Georgian whiskey Julie Sheppard on the country’s first whiskey distillery

Food & travel

What to pair with spice Fiona Beckett suggests wines to serve with full-flavoured and fragrant dishes

Fiona Beckett suggests wines to serve with full-flavoured and fragrant dishes Rustic retreats French auberges for wine lovers, by Sara Keene

Learning

Books etc Sophie Thorpe is charmed by a Bordeaux photo collection

Sophie Thorpe is charmed by a Bordeaux photo collection Wine wisdom Expert advice to help you on your ongoing wine journey

Buying guide

Introduction

Editors’ picks Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings

Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings Panel tasting: Italy’s indigenous whites The nation’s homegrown varieties reveal their quality: 142 wines tasted , 3 rated Outstanding

The nation’s homegrown varieties reveal their quality: , 3 rated Outstanding Panel tasting: Piwi varieties The first Decanter tasting of disease-resistant varieties saw strong results: 85 wines tasted , 5 rated Outstanding

The first Decanter tasting of disease-resistant varieties saw strong results: , 5 rated Outstanding Expert’s choice: Ribolla Gialla/ Rebula Richard Baudains celebrates an understated, versatile grape

Richard Baudains celebrates an understated, versatile grape Weekday wines Decanter’s tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink now and priced at £30 or less

Decanter’s tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink now and priced at £30 or less Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress

Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress DWWA 2026 Champagne at the top of its game – medal-winners galore!

Collecting & investing

Marketwatch Auction news and new releases, plus market overview

Regulars

Welcome

Writing this month Meet four of the authors who contributed to this issue

Meet four of the authors who contributed to this issue News The latest from the wine world

The latest from the wine world The brief Ideas and inspiration

Ideas and inspiration Andrew Jefford’s column

Hugh Johnson’s column

Guest column Karen MacNeil on the joys – and benefits – of drinking solo

Karen MacNeil on the joys – and benefits – of drinking solo The ethical drinker Sustainability Editor Natalie Earl on worm-maxxing

Sustainability Editor Natalie Earl on worm-maxxing On the rack: Tom Gilbey The wine influencer on his everyday drinking

Missing photo credit: The credit for the picture of Lasse Peder Nielsen in last month’s ‘Meet the Sommelier’ interview within ‘Wine Wisdom’ was mistakenly omitted. This should have been credited to Neve Qaraday.

Spain guide 2026

Inside our Spain guide 2026

Typical of the region, a sandy, rocky vineyard at Domaine d’Exaïe in the Sierra de Gredos, to the west of Madrid. (Image credit: Abel Valdenebro)

Contents list

Welcome Decanter’s Spain Editor Ines Salpico opens this year’s guide

Decanter’s Spain Editor Ines Salpico opens this year’s guide A talented team A spotlight on four of this year’s contributors

A spotlight on four of this year’s contributors What’s new in Spain Ines Salpico reports on recent events, new openings, and the sad passing of two high-profile figures in the industry

Ines Salpico reports on recent events, new openings, and the sad passing of two high-profile figures in the industry Guest column Winemaker Daniel Landi pleads for a new, preventative approch to increasing rural wildfires

Winemaker Daniel Landi pleads for a new, preventative approch to increasing rural wildfires Felices fiestas Noah Chichester on Spanish Christmas and New Year traditions, with wines to match

Noah Chichester on Spanish Christmas and New Year traditions, with wines to match Capital wines Beth Willard reports on the exciting wines being made within striking distance of Madrid

Beth Willard reports on the exciting wines being made within striking distance of Madrid Vega Sicilia Ines Salpico finds out how the celebrated Ribera del Duero producer is setting out its future

Ines Salpico finds out how the celebrated Ribera del Duero producer is setting out its future Corpinnat comes of age Sarah Jane Evans MW charts the journey of this successful group of estates, who chose to break away from the Cava DO

Sarah Jane Evans MW charts the journey of this successful group of estates, who chose to break away from the Cava DO Travel: Cantabria Shawn Hennessey is our guide to this northern region

Shawn Hennessey is our guide to this northern region Panel tasting: Spanish premium whites An extraordinary event, with 21 Outstanding wines from 177 tasted

An extraordinary event, with 21 Outstanding wines from Cutting it fine Shawn Hennessey meets five Maestros Cortadores de Jámon

Shawn Hennessey meets five Maestros Cortadores de Jámon A Spanish wine playlist Jonathan Eichholz MS pairs 12 key grape varieties with the perfect listening

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(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

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