Decanter magazine September 2026 issue: See what's inside
Our latest issue features a special focus on South America, from eight exciting Chilean producers to 'Cru Mendoza', as well as a vintage report on Australia's Margaret River, top Napa Valley blends and how Gen Z is connecting with wine through chicken nuggets and raves.
Welcome to Decanter magazine's September 2026 issue
South America speaks up
Leader by Amy Wislocki, Decanter magazine editor
You can feel the frustration in Adrianna Catena’s guest column, in which she laments the still-prevalent Eurocentric attitudes towards the wines of her region.
Decanter operates out of London, but we’re distributed globally, and we’ve built up a supremely talented stable of international expert writers, editors and tasters.
We’re committed to doing our bit to reverse these ingrained prejudices, and I hope that we succeed in helping wine lovers everywhere discover the level of sophistication and dynamism that characterises the best wines being made today in Argentina, Chile and beyond.
Readers may not be able to find all of the exciting wines recommended in these pages – yet – but the three areas highlighted in ‘Cru Mendoza’ offer a window to varied and distinctive styles of Malbec and more, so remember them!
And follow the trajectory of the eight talents in ‘Pure Chile’ – laying your hands on their wines if you can. Every sip will offer a reminder of just how ridiculous it is to keep measuring them against a European yardstick.
In my glass this month
I lack the space at home for long-term cellaring, so it was a rare delight to enjoy López de Haro’s Classica Gran Reserva Blanco, Rioja 2014 (£36 Wine Society) with Hispanophile and London restaurateur Richard Bigg. Described by him as Tondonia-esque – and happily far less expensive – it demonstrated the rewards of patience with every nutty, oily, buttery, savoury and structured sip. The estate’s bottle-aged rosado is equally exciting.
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Inside Decanter magazine's September 2026 issue
In focus
- My go-to South America Decanter staff share the South American wines they enjoy and heartily recommend
- Pinot progress South America’s potential for producing premium Pinot Noir is finally being realised, says Amanda Barnes MW
- Pure Chile Alistair Cooper MW profiles eight exciting producers dedicated to making wines that honestly express their origins
- Cru Mendoza Alejandro Iglesias highlights three areas in the Uco Valley that deserve your attention
- Vintage report: Margaret River Cassandra Charlick surveys the 2024 Chardonnays and 2023 Cabernets, the latter the product of a ‘Goldilocks’ year
- Fried chicken & raves Marianna Hunt offers some insights into some of the unconventional ways Gen Z is interacting with the world of wine
- Forgotten France: Les Baux-de-Provence Chris Howard steps into a Vincent van Gogh painting
- My other passion: Flying Veuve Clicquot’s Didier Mariotti has his head in the clouds. By Marianna Hunt
Spirits
- Distilled Spirits news & cocktails
- The beauty of blends Clinton Cawood explains why blended Scotch is enjoying an overdue renaissance
Food & travel
- What to pair with: Peruvian cuisine Venturing beyond the Pisco Sour, with Sorrel Moseley-Williams
- Travel: La Paz Darren Smith takes a gastronomic tour of the city in the sky
Learning
- Books etc Sophie Thorpe is charmed by an exploration of ‘Italianity’
- Wine wisdom Expert advice to help you on your ongoing wine journey
Buying guide
- Introduction
- Editors’ picks Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings
- Panel tasting: Napa Valley blends Remarkably high quality across the board: 76 wines tasted, 2 rated Exeptional and 36 rated Outstanding
- Panel tasting: South American value whites A wide range of styles, with freshness to the fore: 51 wines tasted, 4 rated Outstanding
- Expert’s choice: South American sparkling wine Amanda Barnes MW offers 18 top-quality picks from a region that’s bubbling up
- Weekday wines Decanter’s tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink now and priced at £30 or less
- Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress
- DWWA 2026 Top medal-winning wines from islands
Collecting & investing
- Marketwatch Auction news and new releases, plus market overview
Regulars
- Writing this month Meet four of the authors who contributed to this issue
- News The latest from the wine world
- The brief Ideas and inspiration
- Andrew Jefford’s column
- Guest column It’s time to stop viewing wine through a European lens, argues Adrianna Catena
- The ethical drinker Natalie Earl on the need to support winery workers
- Five years of fine wine in New York Photos from the recent Fine Wine Encounter in the Big Apple
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- On the rack: Matt Wallace Amy Wislocki meets the British golfer