Welcome to Decanter magazine's September 2026 issue

South America speaks up

Leader by Amy Wislocki, Decanter magazine editor

(Image credit: Future)

You can feel the frustration in Adrianna Catena’s guest column, in which she laments the still-prevalent Eurocentric attitudes towards the wines of her region.

Decanter operates out of London, but we’re distributed globally, and we’ve built up a supremely talented stable of international expert writers, editors and tasters.

We’re committed to doing our bit to reverse these ingrained prejudices, and I hope that we succeed in helping wine lovers everywhere discover the level of sophistication and dynamism that characterises the best wines being made today in Argentina, Chile and beyond.

Readers may not be able to find all of the exciting wines recommended in these pages – yet – but the three areas highlighted in ‘Cru Mendoza’ offer a window to varied and distinctive styles of Malbec and more, so remember them!

And follow the trajectory of the eight talents in ‘Pure Chile’ – laying your hands on their wines if you can. Every sip will offer a reminder of just how ridiculous it is to keep measuring them against a European yardstick.

In my glass this month

(Image credit: López de Haro's Classica Gran Reserva Blanco featured in Decanter magazine, September 2026.)

I lack the space at home for long-term cellaring, so it was a rare delight to enjoy López de Haro’s Classica Gran Reserva Blanco, Rioja 2014 (£36 Wine Society) with Hispanophile and London restaurateur Richard Bigg. Described by him as Tondonia-esque – and happily far less expensive – it demonstrated the rewards of patience with every nutty, oily, buttery, savoury and structured sip. The estate’s bottle-aged rosado is equally exciting.

Decanter newsletter Get our daily fine wine reviews, latest wine ratings, news and travel guides delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inside Decanter magazine's September 2026 issue

In focus

My go-to South America Decanter staff share the South American wines they enjoy and heartily recommend

Decanter staff share the South American wines they enjoy and heartily recommend Pinot progress South America’s potential for producing premium Pinot Noir is finally being realised, says Amanda Barnes MW

South America’s potential for producing premium Pinot Noir is finally being realised, says Amanda Barnes MW Pure Chile Alistair Cooper MW profiles eight exciting producers dedicated to making wines that honestly express their origins

Alistair Cooper MW profiles eight exciting producers dedicated to making wines that honestly express their origins Cru Mendoza Alejandro Iglesias highlights three areas in the Uco Valley that deserve your attention

Alejandro Iglesias highlights three areas in the Uco Valley that deserve your attention Vintage report: Margaret River Cassandra Charlick surveys the 2024 Chardonnays and 2023 Cabernets, the latter the product of a ‘Goldilocks’ year

Cassandra Charlick surveys the 2024 Chardonnays and 2023 Cabernets, the latter the product of a ‘Goldilocks’ year Fried chicken & raves Marianna Hunt offers some insights into some of the unconventional ways Gen Z is interacting with the world of wine

Marianna Hunt offers some insights into some of the unconventional ways Gen Z is interacting with the world of wine Forgotten France: Les Baux-de-Provence Chris Howard steps into a Vincent van Gogh painting

Chris Howard steps into a Vincent van Gogh painting My other passion: Flying Veuve Clicquot’s Didier Mariotti has his head in the clouds. By Marianna Hunt

Spirits

Distilled Spirits news & cocktails

Spirits news & cocktails The beauty of blends Clinton Cawood explains why blended Scotch is enjoying an overdue renaissance

Food & travel

What to pair with: Peruvian cuisine Venturing beyond the Pisco Sour, with Sorrel Moseley-Williams

Venturing beyond the Pisco Sour, with Sorrel Moseley-Williams Travel: La Paz Darren Smith takes a gastronomic tour of the city in the sky

Learning

Books etc Sophie Thorpe is charmed by an exploration of ‘Italianity’

Sophie Thorpe is charmed by an exploration of ‘Italianity’ Wine wisdom Expert advice to help you on your ongoing wine journey

Buying guide

Introduction

Editors’ picks Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings

Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings Panel tasting: Napa Valley blends Remarkably high quality across the board: 76 wines tasted , 2 rated Exeptional and 36 rated Outstanding

Remarkably high quality across the board: , 2 rated Exeptional and 36 rated Outstanding Panel tasting: South American value whites A wide range of styles, with freshness to the fore: 51 wines tasted , 4 rated Outstanding

A wide range of styles, with freshness to the fore: , 4 rated Outstanding Expert’s choice: South American sparkling wine Amanda Barnes MW offers 18 top-quality picks from a region that’s bubbling up

Amanda Barnes MW offers 18 top-quality picks from a region that’s bubbling up Weekday wines Decanter’s tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink now and priced at £30 or less

Decanter’s tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink now and priced at £30 or less Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress

Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress DWWA 2026 Top medal-winning wines from islands

Collecting & investing

Marketwatch Auction news and new releases, plus market overview

Regulars

Writing this month Meet four of the authors who contributed to this issue

Meet four of the authors who contributed to this issue News The latest from the wine world

The latest from the wine world The brief Ideas and inspiration

Ideas and inspiration Andrew Jefford’s column

Guest column It’s time to stop viewing wine through a European lens, argues Adrianna Catena

It’s time to stop viewing wine through a European lens, argues Adrianna Catena The ethical drinker Natalie Earl on the need to support winery workers

Natalie Earl on the need to support winery workers Five years of fine wine in New York Photos from the recent Fine Wine Encounter in the Big Apple

Photos from the recent Fine Wine Encounter in the Big Apple Subscribe to Decanter

On the rack: Matt Wallace Amy Wislocki meets the British golfer

(Image credit: David Gysel Lenk (photo of Natalia Poblete, Casa Bauzá))

(Image credit: Future)

Related articles