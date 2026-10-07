Welcome to the Decanter magazine October 2026 issue

Italy in depth

Leader by editor Amy Wislocki

(Image credit: Future)

When I met the three Italian Masters of Wine behind Marsala’s Salt West project (see our Italy guide) a couple of years ago, I was amazed that they were the country’s only MWs.

The number has since risen to four, but still – how can a country as significant on the world wine stage not boast a higher quota of professionals holding this prestigious qualification?

Anyway, when they described how they were working to help transform Marsala, I wanted to taste the fruits of their effort immediately, ideally in situ!

James Button, Decanter’s Regional Editor for Italy, visits the country regularly, of course. And each autumn he brings together some of the stories he and our expert writers have discovered in our Italy guide, enclosed with this issue.

I always come away from it with resolutions. This year: taste Cartizze again (the best Prosecco you can get); buy the five southern Italian recommendations sold at Waitrose, the most costly just £16; travel the Via Chiantigiana; buy better balsamic vinegar; and finally try those wines from Marsala. What will yours be?

In my glass this month

(Image credit: Nyetimber / Decanter October 2026 issue)

Nyetimber is among the best-known English sparkling wines, but the beautiful estate (home to Anne of Cleves in Tudor times) only opens to the public on limited open days.

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I visited in mid-September, the day before they started picking – its earliest harvest – grapes fat and juicy on the vine. At the tasting of four wines, Cuvée Cherie MV demi-sec (£43 Majestic) charmed – all patisserie, ripe apricot, honey and citrus, but oh so fresh.

Inside Decanter magazine's October 2026 issue

In focus

2024 Barossa Shiraz : 20 top picks David Sly celebrates the switch from big bruisers to wines of real elegance

: 20 top picks David Sly celebrates the switch from big bruisers to wines of real elegance Decanter Hall of Fame Award 2026 : Lalou Bize-Leroy Charles Curtis MW profiles one of Burgundy’s most revered residents, this year’s winner of our major award

: Lalou Bize-Leroy Charles Curtis MW profiles one of Burgundy’s most revered residents, this year’s winner of our major award Decanter Rising Star Award 2026 : Ramiro Ibáñez and Willy Perez Ines Salpico meets a pair of history- obsessed Jerez mavericks

: Ramiro Ibáñez and Willy Perez Ines Salpico meets a pair of history- obsessed Jerez mavericks Ribero del Duero latest releases The best new wines, as chosen by María José Huertas and Ines Salpico

The best new wines, as chosen by María José Huertas and Ines Salpico Northern exposure Scandinavia is one of Europe’s most exciting wine frontiers, says Åsa Johansson

Scandinavia is one of Europe’s most exciting wine frontiers, says Åsa Johansson Malta’s hidden wine story Sylvia Wu discovers the island’s wine scene

Sylvia Wu discovers the island’s wine scene Forgotten France: Irouléguy Chris Howard on a tiny Basque appellation

Chris Howard on a tiny Basque appellation My other passion: Motorbiking Ines Salpico hears all about Rafael Palacios’ need for speed

Spirits

Distilled Spirits news & cocktails

Spirits news & cocktails Mezcal: terroir vs varietal Which is more important, asks Chris Madigan

Food & travel

What to pair with Italian classics Victoria Moore offers wine matches for beloved pasta dishes and beyond

Victoria Moore offers wine matches for beloved pasta dishes and beyond Wine lover’s guide to Niagara Canada’s largest vineyard area seduces Alicia Miller with its rural charms

Canada’s largest vineyard area seduces Alicia Miller with its rural charms 6 ways to see the Luberon Geordie Torr’s tips for visiting a Provençal gem

Learning

Books etc Sophie Thorpe dips into a new global history of wine

Sophie Thorpe dips into a new global history of wine Wine wisdom Expert advice to help you on your ongoing wine journey

Buying guide

Introduction

Editors’ picks Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings

Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings Panel tasting: Southern Rhône cru whites A category on the rise more than delivers the goods: 105 wines tasted , 14 rated Outstanding

A category on the rise more than delivers the goods: , 14 rated Outstanding Panel tasting: Alentejo reds High-quality wines from a Portuguese region in search of an identity: 137 wines tasted , 2 rated Outstanding

High-quality wines from a Portuguese region in search of an identity: , 2 rated Outstanding Expert’s choice: German & Austrian premium Sekt Caro Maurer MW introduces 18 must-try top-tier Germanic sparkling wines

Caro Maurer MW introduces 18 must-try top-tier Germanic sparkling wines Weekday wines Decanter’s tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink now and priced at £30 or less

Decanter’s tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink now and priced at £30 or less Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress

Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress DWWA 2026 Pitch-perfect medal- winning Austrian white wines

Collecting & investing

Marketwatch Auction news and new releases, plus market overview

Regulars

Writing this month Meet four of the authors who contributed to this issue

Meet four of the authors who contributed to this issue News The latest from the wine world

The latest from the wine world The brief Ideas and inspiration

Ideas and inspiration Andrew Jefford’s column

Katherine Cole’s column

Guest column Cyndal Petty on Margaret River’s secret weapons

Cyndal Petty on Margaret River’s secret weapons The ethical drinker We can all do our bit to help improve the stewardship of the land, says Natalie Earl

We can all do our bit to help improve the stewardship of the land, says Natalie Earl On the rack: CJ McCollum The American pro basketball player talks wine with Adam Morganstern

Sponsored Guide: Uruguay The regions, wine styles and places to explore in this exciting and evolving South American nation.

Inside our Italy Guide 2026

Setting the table at La Fattoria restaurant on the Vignamaggio farm estate in Tuscany. (Image credit: Future / Alessandro Mogg)

Contents

Welcome Decanter’s Italy Editor James Button opens the guide

Decanter’s Italy Editor James Button opens the guide Writing on Italy A spotlight on four of this year’s expert contributors

A spotlight on four of this year’s expert contributors What’s new in Italy Recent news in wine and wine tourism – Chianti rosé, new restaurant in Barolo, and more

Recent news in wine and wine tourism – Chianti rosé, new restaurant in Barolo, and more Guest column Michaela Morris explains why she’s fed up with Italian wines being described as ‘Burgundian’

Michaela Morris explains why she’s fed up with Italian wines being described as ‘Burgundian’ Southern Italy: 20 great buys Jason Millar trawls the UK shelves to pick out a selection of good-value buys that showcase the diversity of the south

Jason Millar trawls the UK shelves to pick out a selection of good-value buys that showcase the diversity of the south Decade of change: 2006 & 2016 Raffaele Mosca reflects on two vintages that bookend a decade of significant, positive change in Italian winemaking, across the country

Raffaele Mosca reflects on two vintages that bookend a decade of significant, positive change in Italian winemaking, across the country Prosecco buyer’s guide This is a category of wine that is more complex – and can be more rewarding – than you may think, explains Abbie Bennington

This is a category of wine that is more complex – and can be more rewarding – than you may think, explains Abbie Bennington Amarone 101 Lauren Mowery encourages readers to discover this full-bodied dry style of Valpolicella

Lauren Mowery encourages readers to discover this full-bodied dry style of Valpolicella Roero The red wines from this corner of Piedmont have been transformed since the 1990s and can offer incredible value, says Tiziano Gaia

The red wines from this corner of Piedmont have been transformed since the 1990s and can offer incredible value, says Tiziano Gaia Sicily James Button focuses on two very different but equally dynamic parts of the island, Etna and Marsala

James Button focuses on two very different but equally dynamic parts of the island, Etna and Marsala Panel tasting: SuperTuscans under £50 78 wines rated. ‘A great deal of pleasure and midweek drinkability’

78 wines rated. ‘A great deal of pleasure and midweek drinkability’ The other Lambrusco Sarah Lane looks at top-quality balsamic vinegar, made from Emilia Romagna grapes

Sarah Lane looks at top-quality balsamic vinegar, made from Emilia Romagna grapes Travel the Via Chiantigiana Emily O’Hare suggests a 70km journey along the SR222 from Florence to Siena

Emily O’Hare suggests a 70km journey along the SR222 from Florence to Siena A drink with Ilaria Felluga The young Friuli winemaker on Pinot Bianco and wine communication

(Image credit: Future / Richard Butcher)

(Image credit: Future)

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