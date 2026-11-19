Our Beginner’s Guide to Wine has gone live on Amazon in the UK, the US, Canada, mainland Europe and beyond.

You can order a paperback copy or download it straight to your Kindle. The 116-page guide is geared towards newcomers, but seasoned drinkers will also find plenty of valuable insights.

The guide arrives in time for the busiest wine-drinking season of the year. That makes it an ideal read ahead of the festive celebrations, as well as a thoughtful gift for wine-loving friends and family.

Each chapter draws on our team’s expertise. We’ve been helping wine lovers get more from every glass since 1975, and this guide serves up our distilled wisdom.

The early chapters cover the fundamentals, from how wine is made to reading a label.

You’ll find a tour of the key grape varieties, alongside an A–Z of the world’s leading wine regions, and there’s a primer on increasingly popular orange wine too.

Tasting gets plenty of space. Some of the world’s top wine experts share their techniques, and a separate chapter explains how to read professional tasting notes.

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Other chapters explore the clues hidden in a wine’s colour and the truth about ‘legs’. Anyone planning a tasting at home can also pick up tips from Lu Yang MS, China’s first master sommelier.

Food lovers can enjoy sections on wine pairing, versatile bottles for the dinner table and choosing wines for cooking.

We debunk common wine myths and show you how to spot cork taint and other faults. There’s even advice on dealing with a crumbling cork.

Serving advice covers glassware, decanting and ideal temperatures for reds, whites and Champagne. Elsewhere, the guide tackles wine ageing, sweet and fortified styles, bottle sizes from magnums to methuselahs and buying wine online.

The final chapter feels especially timely in the run-up to Christmas. Top sommeliers share their thoughts on gifting wine and party etiquette, plus what happens when your bottle never gets opened.

In the UK, the paperback costs £10.99 and the Kindle edition just £1.99.

US readers can pick up the paperback for $21.99 or the Kindle edition for $2.99. Prices vary slightly in other countries.

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