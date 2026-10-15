Chicago-based wine educator Christy Fuhrman and Canary Islands winemaker Loreto Pancorbo will each receive £35,000 to support their Master of Wine studies through the scholarship programme, which is run by the Gérard Basset Foundation.

In addition, both recipients will also travel to Portugal to visit SOGRAPE's wineries and vineyards in the Douro Valley and other regions.

Following 48 applications from 22 countries, competition for the two scholarship positions was exceptionally strong this year. The scholars were selected through an application and interview process by an esteemed panel consisting of Richard Bampfield MW; Nina Basset FIH of the Gérard Basset Foundation; Joana Pais, head of prestige at SOGRAPE; Clement Robert MS of Liquid Icons; Jancis Robinson OBE MW; Luís de Sottomayor, head winemaker at Barca-Velha; and Neil Tully MW of the Institute of Masters of Wine.

The 2026 Scholars

Fuhrman teaches at the American Wine School and My Somm Sense in Chicago. She holds the WSET Diploma, the Court of Master Sommeliers' Advanced Certificate, and is a certified Bordeaux educator. Having frequently been the only woman (or one of a very few) in professional settings throughout her career, she has made mentorship a central priority. Her long-term goals include establishing a wine school focused on affordable, accessible education and authoring wine textbooks tailored for self-guided learning.

Raised in Rioja and now based in the Canary Islands, Pancorbo serves as technical director at Vinos en Tándem SC and as a WSET educator at More than Wines Academy. Having worked in a traditionally male-dominated sector of the industry, she aims to leverage the MW qualification to broaden access to wine education, with plans to establish a mentorship programme for female wine professionals and emerging talent.

"Both have experienced barriers during their careers yet have responded by dedicating themselves not only to their own development but also to supporting others," said Nina Basset FIH, co-founding trustee of the Gérard Basset Foundation.

Decanter newsletter Get our daily fine wine reviews, latest wine ratings, news and travel guides delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joana Pais of SOGRAPE added: "Christy and Loreto embody these values, combining personal ambition with a genuine commitment to supporting the next generation of wine professionals. We are proud to welcome them to Portugal and to contribute, in a small way, to their journey towards becoming Masters of Wine."

Gérard Basset's Legacy

Basset, who passed away in January 2019, was one of the most distinguished wine figures of his era. He was named World's Best Sommelier in 2010, awarded an OBE in 2011, and holds the unique distinction of being the first person to concurrently achieve the Master of Wine, Master Sommelier, and Wine MBA titles.

He was also a key figure within the Decanter community for many years. Basset first served as a judge for the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) in 2009, chaired the Regional France panel in 2010, acted as Guest Vice-Chair in 2013, and became DWWA Co-Chair in 2017. Additionally, he served as Vice-Chair of the Decanter Asia Wine Awards, Decanter's Burgundy correspondent in 2014, and was honored as Decanter Man of the Year in 2013.

Reflecting on his career in an interview with Decanter that year, he noted: "You have to give back as much as you have taken, after all."

Co-founded in 2021 by Basset's wife, Nina, and their son, Romané, the Gérard Basset Foundation finances education, training, and mentorship initiatives designed to foster diversity and accessibility across the wine, spirits, and hospitality sectors. Funding is raised through the charity auction at the annual Golden Vines event.

Further details regarding the foundation's scholarships and grant opportunities can be found at gerardbassetfoundation.org.

Image 1 of 2 Christy Fuhrman (Image credit: Gerard Basset Foundation) Christy Fuhrman, a Chicago wine educator, is one of two winners of the 2026 Barca-Velha Golden Vines MW Scholarships. Loreto Pancorbo (Image credit: Gerard Basset Foundation) Loreto Pancorbo, a winemaker and WSET educator based in the Canary Islands, is the second of this year’s scholars Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Related articles

Best Co-op wine buys: Editor's picks from the current range Editors’ picks: A range of great wines to try – October 2026 Under 30s Wine Trade Sips: Delaney, 26