At my first job after moving to Copenhagen when I was 18 years old, the owner, Henrik Laszlo, saw this young guy showing an interest in hospitality – and in wine specifically – on a level beyond what he was used to.

One of the first times we sat down after a busy service one night, I kept asking questions about wine and Champagne. He answered everything and got up from the table, coming back with a bottle of Dom Pérignon 1996, and a bottle of Salon 1996.

That was the first time I tasted both Champagnes, in an exceptional vintage that really got me hooked. I stayed at that restaurant for five years and ended up running the place and its wine list.