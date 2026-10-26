Meet the sommelier: Lasse Peder Nielsen of Copenhagen's Restaurant Koan
Lasse Peder Nielsen, a Danish sommelier who is general manager and partner at two-Michelin-starred Koan in Copenhagen talks to Decanter about his early wine memories, go-to styles and favourite pairings...
A Danish hospitality leader and sommelier, Lasse Peder Nielsen is a partner and general manager of Copenhagen’s two-Michelin-starred Koan. With more than 15 years of experience, he has held leadership roles at some of Scandinavia’s most acclaimed restaurants, including 108, Barr and Hotel Saxkjøbing. At Koan, Lasse has helped shape the restaurant’s distinctive approach to hospitality, combining Nordic precision with a contemporary Asian culinary vision.
My first memorable wine experience
At my first job after moving to Copenhagen when I was 18 years old, the owner, Henrik Laszlo, saw this young guy showing an interest in hospitality – and in wine specifically – on a level beyond what he was used to.
One of the first times we sat down after a busy service one night, I kept asking questions about wine and Champagne. He answered everything and got up from the table, coming back with a bottle of Dom Pérignon 1996, and a bottle of Salon 1996.
That was the first time I tasted both Champagnes, in an exceptional vintage that really got me hooked. I stayed at that restaurant for five years and ended up running the place and its wine list.
My go-to everyday wines
German Rieslings – Peter Jakob Kühn is one of my favourite producers.
My favourite supermarket buy
I know it sounds a bit snobbish, which I’m not, but I don’t think I have bought wine in a Danish supermarket for at least 10 years.
My most embarrassing moment at work
In my first job ever in hospitality, I dropped a full tray of welcome drinks down a guest’s neck. That was a very long shift.
Pet hate
Wines that are faulty but are justified by them being ‘natural’.
My death row food and wine pairing
Château d’Yquem and terrine de foie gras with apricot jam and toasted brioche.
Best pairing at my restaurant
At the moment, our serving of gamasot rice with cured squid, Danish fjord shrimps, trout roe, preserved citrus and toasted beech nuts, paired with Stella Mary, a Danish sparkling wine from Helle and Jacob Stokkebye made from Pinot Noir from Fyn, 150km west of Copenhagen.
My fallback quick after-work meal (and wine match)
I’m a simple man. It’s always a slice or two of rye bread with whatever cold cut or cheese I have in the fridge, and a glass of whichever leftover Champagne is available from the restaurant.
Most proud of on my list
I’m proud to be serving Krug Clos du Mesnil by the glass.
The wine on my list that never fails to surprise guests
Another of our Danish producers, Njord, which is located 65km west of Copenhagen. Sune Albertsen is a true magician and has really cracked the code for producing Pinot Noir Précoce in Denmark.
I have been triggered a few times in blind tastings myself, and it’s a favourite to pull out as a blind wine for guests in the restaurant as well.
Wines I’d avoid ordering in a restaurant
There aren’t too many wines I would avoid; my choice will most often depend on what we will be eating. I’ll probably never order a Gewürztraminer, though.
Wine region I’m most excited about at the moment
Champagne, always Champagne. I think I could drink Champagne at any time of day.
Wine style I really don’t enjoy drinking
I’ve never really learned to enjoy Alsatian Gewürztraminer. Sorry to all the fantastic producers in Alsace – it’s not you, it’s me.
Wine regions that offer the greatest value for money right now
Valais and Vaud in Switzerland and Jurançon in southern France. Wines from younger producers such as Jordi Renard at Maison Vulpin in Vaud and Lucas Mandonia in Valais are super value for money in my opinion.
My favourite wine region to visit, and favourite destination while I’m there
Champagne, of course. I like staying in Reims and I always go to Brasserie Le Jardin. Beautiful location and great food and wine.
Related articles
Northern exposure: The emerging world of Scandinavian wine
Meet the sommelier: Ava Mees List of Copenhagen’s Noma restaurant
Meet the sommelier: Brian Tapera of Kudu reveals his go-to wines and favourite pairings
Get our daily fine wine reviews, latest wine ratings, news and travel guides delivered straight to your inbox.