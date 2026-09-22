At the table with Yalumba's Lucy Hill-Smith: Top Barossa wine 'can age almost indefinitely'
Ahead of hosting a lunch at Decanter's Fine Wine Encounter London, Lucy Hill-Smith, sixth-generation family member at leading Australian winery Yalumba, offers insider tips to Barossa's wine scene, names her top dinner pairings and recalls the sophisticated palates of her grandma's kangaroos...
Lucy Hill-Smith is a sixth-generation member of one of Australia's most prominent wine families, which has owned and operated Yalumba for more than 175 years – since Samuel Smith planted vines in Angaston, South Australia, in 1849. She grew up surrounded by vineyards and her family's winery in Barossa. After a successful, 10-year career as an interior architect, gaining valuable experience beyond the wine world, she came back into the family business around five years ago. She is now fine wine ambassador in the UK and Europe for a portfolio that includes top reds The Caley and The Signature, benchmark Viognier The Virgilius, and much more.
At the table with Yalumba's Lucy Hill-Smith
Lucy Hill-Smith will host an exclusive, intimate lunch alongside Decanter's regional editor for Australia, Julie Sheppard, at this year's Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London, running from 6 to 7 November. Yalumba wines will also be available to taste at the event's Grand Tasting.
Tell us about your early memories of wine growing up…
Lucy Hill-Smith: My sisters and I were lucky enough to grow up at the winery, amongst the vineyards – it was our backyard and our playground. Our grandmother lived on the other side of the property, and to visit her we'd cross through part of The Caley Shiraz vineyards and her animal sanctuary, feeding the emus, wombats and kangaroos Shiraz grapes from the Caley block along the way – they had surprisingly fine palates!
Harvest time was our favourite. There was so much action on the property. To this day, the smell of harvest feels like home. We always ate dinner together as a family, even when we were young, and Dad would often pour us small glasses, asking us to say what we could taste.
Do you remember a particular moment, or bottle, that influenced your opinion or changed your mind about wine?
It's hard to pinpoint specific historic bottles, but I have really changed my mind in more recent years about Australian Grenache.
This was partly influenced by a shift in our production of Yalumba Tri-Centenary Grenache, where the wine sees no new oak but spends over a year on the skins, and partly by a broader shift in Australian Grenache production towards refinement, precision and letting the fruit really shine through. We have the most incredible, historic, gnarled Grenache vines in South Australia, dating back over 135 years.
What’s it like representing the sixth generation? Do you feel any pressure?
It's something my sisters and I don't take for granted. I feel extremely proud to be part of the sixth generation of our family business and now working in it – there's a real sense of motivation and responsibility to continue the legacy. I was actually an interior architect for 10 years before I joined Yalumba, so coming into the family business was a proper career pivot for me – about five years ago now.
There was never really any pressure to join. I always knew, somewhere in the back of my mind, that I wanted to end up here eventually, but Mum and Dad always encouraged us to work outside the business before coming in.
Barossa: Three things that are 'underappreciated'
What is still underrated about the wines of Barossa, or South Australia more generally?
In terms of the Barossa, I feel there are three things that, if not underrated, are underappreciated:
First, the variety and sub-regions within the broader Barossa region. Internationally many associate the Barossa with Shiraz from the Barossa Valley floor, but there’s a huge difference between some of those wines and wines from the higher part of the Barossa, the Eden Valley. There’s a breadth of style and terroir which means there really is something for everyone. And if Shiraz isn’t your thing, we have fresh, crunchy Grenache, bone-dry, refreshing Riesling, and textural, linear Viognier – as well as a whole host of other varietals!
Secondly, the incredible ancient vines we have. Phylloxera has never been present in the Barossa, so we have some of the oldest vines in the world on their original root stocks and still producing incredible wines.
Thirdly, a lot of top Barossa wine is drunk young, and is delicious to drink young, but it can age almost indefinitely. This is something we are really wanting to emphasise more and give consumers the opportunity to taste with releases from our Museum Collection, where we hold back cases from the top vintages to release after more than 10 years of bottle age.
Delicious dinner party pairings
What’s your go-to dinner party dish when hosting friends or family, and what would you drink with it?
Food has always played a big part in our family life. My grandmother Helen and my mother Annabel were big influences on my love of cooking – so when I'm hosting friends, I always get a little overexcited and tend to overfeed my guests! I live between Australia and the UK, so I’ll answer in two parts...
In Australia, I keep it light and fresh. I often serve a Riesling – usually Pewsey Vale Block 61 – as an aperitif alongside South Australian prawns, followed by a Thai beef salad loaded with herbs foraged from Mum and Dad's garden, paired with a slightly chilled Grenache because it just works with the spice.
In the UK, I'll pop a bottle of Champagne with anchovies on toast and lashings of butter, followed by rib of beef on the BBQ with potato dauphinoise, which is the perfect excuse to crack open a classic Barossa Shiraz, like Yalumba, The Octavius. I love putting something Old World next to it, like a Côte-Rôtie, to see how differently the two express themselves.
Do you have any other favourite wine and food pairings?
I love dim sum and you really can’t go wrong with a Viognier and dumplings combination. Pork xiao long bao and Yalumba The Virgilius Viognier is truly a match made in heaven…lip smacking!
Where to eat and drink: From Barossa to London
Can you give us a few food and wine travel tips for South Australia?
We have an incredible food and wine scene – and with the first Michelin Guide to South Australia [launching October 2026], there's never been a better excuse to come and see why. Here's where I'd send you:
Adelaide
Start at Adelaide Central Market, picking up wonderful fruit and veg from the local stalls and grabbing a Lucia's Deli sandwich to enjoy at the counter while you watch the weekend crowd shop.
Then a butcher (a 7oz glass) of Krug at the Exeter Hotel – honestly the best-priced Krug in the country – followed by a bottle of wine and a charcuterie board at East End Cellars, and dinner at Arkhe, which does seriously fun cooking over the fire.
Barossa
A morning at the Barossa Farmers Market, then coffee and a pastry from our wonderful Italian friends at Casa Carboni on Angaston's Main Street.
For dinner, either Otherness or my absolute go-to, Vintners Bar and Grill – I dream about their VBG fries when I'm feeling homesick. Both have brilliant wine lists.
Where are your favourite places to eat and drink in London?
I recently had my first baby so eating out has been pared-back, but I will always find a way to get to some favourites...
Noble Rot Mayfair: excellent wine list and London’s best-value set lunch.
Hunan: the best Chinese experience, incredible hosting from [owner] Michael Peng and his team, accompanied by his brilliant wine list.
River Cafe Café: our most local restaurant. All the joy of River Café and of being on the Thames but at a more affordable price.
Do you have a personal wine cellar, and what's in it?
Yes, I have. I always take a few cases of our Rare & Fine Releases such as The Signature, The Octavius and The Caley. Outside of that, in Europe I gravitate to wines from Burgundy and Piedmont. In Australia, I tend to focus on the amazing cool climate Chardonnays.
Our family has a large museum cellar of global wines that we admire and [we] feel it’s important to drink broadly and eclectically. I try to emulate that in my cellar, although not to the same scale!
Do you have time for any hobbies outside of wine?
Cooking and trail walking!
Lucy Hill-Smith is hosting a lunch at this year's Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London, taking place across 6 and 7 November, where Yalumba wines will also be available to taste.
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Chris Mercer is a Bristol-based freelance editor and journalist who spent nearly four years as digital editor of Decanter.com, having previously been Decanter’s news editor across online and print.
He has written about, and reported on, the wine and food sectors for more than 10 years for both consumer and trade media.
Chris first became interested in the wine world while living in Languedoc-Roussillon after completing a journalism Masters in the UK. These days, his love of wine commonly tests his budgeting skills.
Beyond wine, Chris also has an MSc in food policy and has a particular interest in sustainability issues. He has also been a food judge at the UK’s Great Taste Awards.