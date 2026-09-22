In terms of the Barossa, I feel there are three things that, if not underrated, are underappreciated:

First, the variety and sub-regions within the broader Barossa region. Internationally many associate the Barossa with Shiraz from the Barossa Valley floor, but there’s a huge difference between some of those wines and wines from the higher part of the Barossa, the Eden Valley. There’s a breadth of style and terroir which means there really is something for everyone. And if Shiraz isn’t your thing, we have fresh, crunchy Grenache, bone-dry, refreshing Riesling, and textural, linear Viognier – as well as a whole host of other varietals!

Secondly, the incredible ancient vines we have. Phylloxera has never been present in the Barossa, so we have some of the oldest vines in the world on their original root stocks and still producing incredible wines.

Thirdly, a lot of top Barossa wine is drunk young, and is delicious to drink young, but it can age almost indefinitely. This is something we are really wanting to emphasise more and give consumers the opportunity to taste with releases from our Museum Collection, where we hold back cases from the top vintages to release after more than 10 years of bottle age.