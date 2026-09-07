Cult Spanish wine from century-old vines: Numanthia winemaker Jesús Jiménez on Toro's special heritage
Before hosting an exclusive lunch at Decanter’s Fine Wine Encounter London in November, Bodega Numanthia's technical director talks about his work to preserve and showcase rare old-vine heritage in Spain’s Toro region, and recommends must-try local dishes.
From La Mancha in Spain’s Toledo province, Jesús Jiménez grew up around his family’s vineyards and winery before going on to complete a degree in Agricultural Engineering and a Masters in Viticulture and Enology, which was delivered by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). He began working on grant project dealing with water usage in vineyards and later became viticulture director and then technical director at Los Nevados winery in Ciudad Real. He subsequently worked as technical director for leading French winemaker François Lurton and legendary consultant Michel Rolland across the Rueda and Toro denominations. Today, as technical director at LVMH-owned Bodega Numanthia, he focuses on crafting exceptional, terroir-driven wines from centenary vines in the extreme climate typical of the Toro region.
At the table with Jesús Jiménez of Bodega Numanthia
Join Jesús Jiménez and Decanter content director Tina Gellie for an intimate, three-course lunch during Decanter's Fine Wine Encounter London on 6 November. Guests will get to taste Numanthia 2019 and 2018, as well as the winery's Termanthia 2015.
Can you describe your memories of wine growing up?
My memories have always been associated with the vineyard and wine because my father and grandfather were winegrowers and we also had a winery. I remember as a child how my grandfather invited me to taste the wines during fermentation to understand the difference between different tanks.
With my father in the vineyard, I also enjoyed it because he let me drive the tractor. It was a fascinating thing when you're 10 or 12 years old.
Who or what has been a big influence on your approach to wine and viticulture?
For the vineyard without a doubt my father, because he has always been a perfectionist and since I was a child he taught me that all the care we give to the vineyard, it gives back to us in spades.
In the winery, the first steps came from the hand of Pepe Hidalgo and Ana Martin, great winemakers from La Rioja, and later [consultant] Michel Rolland with his bold vision and mastery of blends.
Toro's old vines 'deliver unique tannins'
Toro has a rich history, but what excites you most about the region today?
Let’s pretend that you dig in the old wardrobes at your grandparents’ house and suddenly you find an old pocket watch. Well, that’s what Toro is, a true relic, an irreplicable terroir that was kept silent for centuries until the late 1990s when Numanthia founders stumbled on this inexplicable place where 200-year-old vines still produce – and where you can find the tiniest yields in the world of red wines.
The most exciting thing is that, over time, we’re seeing how much potential is still to be unearthed. Bodega Numanthia has always understood wine through the lens of terroir diversity as a means to bring more balance to our wines.
For our Numanthia cuvée, this is exactly the reason why we currently work with more than 100 blocks each of 1ha in size on average and with an average age of 85 years.
What characteristics does this old-vine heritage bring to the wines at Numanthia?
Old vines are interesting in many ways. In our case, our wines aren't great because vines are old, but our vines are old because they have always grown great wines.
Most of our blocks are ungrafted, and a few blocks are pre-phylloxera, a privilege made possible by the sandy soil profile in our region that protects vineyards from the named disease.
These old vines deliver unique tannins, which allow wines to be perfectly integrated. Similarly to how amazed everyone is when they see this unexpected terroir, you’ll be surprised when you taste Numanthia, and once you do, you’ll be delighted with its alluring profile.
What do you love about Tinta de Toro, and how long can the best wines age?
Tinta de Toro is Tempranillo, just nuance by historical adaptation to the region of Toro.
With centuries of adaptation, the bunch has become a smaller, loose bunch, with medium-large grapes and above all, thicker skins. These thick skins offer great resistance to fungal diseases and a high polyphenolic level. The dry and mild climate allows for perfect ripening with a large amount of sweet tannin.
It really surprises [people] and I love the quality and aromatic complexity. Thanks to the quality of tannins and the level of alcohol, these wines can have a very favourable evolution for at least 20 years. We have enjoyed every bottle we have opened since our founding in 1998.
Insider food and travel tips
Do you have a favourite dinner party dish that you enjoy cooking for friends and family, and what do you like to drink with it?
I like to cook and share it with my family and friends. In Spain we have good Iberian appetisers; cheeses, tasty tomatoes and good virgin olive oil. Something simple but tasty.
As a main course, a good beef tenderloin with pepper sauce or a baked turbot never fail. Numanthia works very well as a pairing. It's a great surprise how our red wines and good fish behave together.
Can you give us some insider travel tips for visiting Toro and/or the wider region?
Toro region lies at the centre of Castilla y León, which is a historic, traditional region in Spain. Within just one hour's drive from the Bodega Numanthia estate you can find historical cities such as Salamanca, Zamora or Valladolid – all very rich in Spanish history.
A bit further is León or Astorga, where you can find the Museo Casa Botines and Palacio Episcopal de Astorga respectively. Both were designed by Gaudí.
In terms of gastronomy, the roast suckling lamb is a must from the region, as well as the "chuletón de Aliste”, which is a rib-eye steak from the locally-grown breed [of cattle]. Both pair incredibly well with our wines. You’ll also be surprised to find some excellent grilled fish in the region – also delightful when paired with Numanthia.
Do you have any favourite places to go for food and drink in London?
If you’re looking for a friendly and comfortable environment, where I feel at home is at Hispania. If you’re looking for a more casual scene and it's time to enjoy the night, Prince Arthur [previously of Belgravia – opening at new premises in Chelsea in September 2026] is the place to enjoy good food, music and wine.
Do you have a personal wine cellar?
I really try to increase my collection, but I consume almost at the rate the wines enter the cellar.
I like wines that are a few years old, from different countries and regions, mainly from wineries that celebrate craftsmanship. The bottles that I have especially liked, I like to keep empty as a souvenir.
Do you have time for any hobbies outside of wine?
I dedicate my free time to the family vineyard [and] I like outdoor activities, such as hiking, the world of mushrooms and trips based around good gastronomy.
Taste Numanthia alongside Jesús Jiménez and Decanter content director Tina Gellie during a special three-course lunch during Decanter's Fine Wine Encounter London on 6 November.
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Chris Mercer is a Bristol-based freelance editor and journalist who spent nearly four years as digital editor of Decanter.com, having previously been Decanter’s news editor across online and print.
He has written about, and reported on, the wine and food sectors for more than 10 years for both consumer and trade media.
Chris first became interested in the wine world while living in Languedoc-Roussillon after completing a journalism Masters in the UK. These days, his love of wine commonly tests his budgeting skills.
Beyond wine, Chris also has an MSc in food policy and has a particular interest in sustainability issues. He has also been a food judge at the UK’s Great Taste Awards.