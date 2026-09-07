Let’s pretend that you dig in the old wardrobes at your grandparents’ house and suddenly you find an old pocket watch. Well, that’s what Toro is, a true relic, an irreplicable terroir that was kept silent for centuries until the late 1990s when Numanthia founders stumbled on this inexplicable place where 200-year-old vines still produce – and where you can find the tiniest yields in the world of red wines.

The most exciting thing is that, over time, we’re seeing how much potential is still to be unearthed. Bodega Numanthia has always understood wine through the lens of terroir diversity as a means to bring more balance to our wines.

For our Numanthia cuvée, this is exactly the reason why we currently work with more than 100 blocks each of 1ha in size on average and with an average age of 85 years.