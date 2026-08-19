Some of my earliest memories are outdoors: riding horses through the vineyards with my family, asking my father endless questions and pinching bunches of grapes to bring home as little gifts. Wine was simply part of the day.

I used to hear my father and the winemakers talk about a wine’s structure and its layers. One day, I asked one of them what they meant. I had been listening to Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven in the car that morning, and he explained the wine through the song: how it built in layers, how each part carried the whole. Suddenly it made sense.

Harvest was the best of all, the whole place alive, everyone working together.