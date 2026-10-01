On the rack: Pro golfer Matt Wallace reveals his favourite wines
English professional golfer Matt Wallace talks to Decanter about the unusual tournament prize that fuelled his love for wine, where he eats ‘the best steak in the world’ and the bottles on his all-time wish list...
Interview with Matt Wallace
How and when did you become interested in wine?
It started in my 20s, but it really kicked on when I was invited to a pro-am tournament organised by the French DP World Tour player Grégory Bourdy at Château Montrose in 2018.
For events like these, players are normally paid a fee but for this one, you’re paid in wine! I had three glasses from different vintages and was instantly hooked, wanting to know and understand more about how they can be from the same vines and yet taste so different.
Where do you keep your everyday- drinking wine?
My fiancée Emily Thomas (pictured above) and I moved house late last year and I was able to build my own wine cellar. It’s temperature– and humidity–controlled, and I can show off some of my favourite wines.
What’s in your rack at the moment?
I’ve probably got more than 250 bottles. Right now it’s mostly Bordeaux, a small amount of Burgundy, a lot of Italian and Spanish, and some big American wines.
Where do you buy your wine?
Mostly through Lay & Wheeler, but if I was to buy single bottles, I’d use Wine-Searcher.
Favourite supermarket wines?
Red wine would be Guidalberto, the second wine of Sassicaia – it’s one of my favourites and it’s affordable in the supermarket. It’s great in large format. And Cloudy Bay, Sauvignon Blanc, a classic, crisp white, even though I’m more of a buttery, oaky Chardonnay guy.
Go-to wine on a night in, and snacks?
Probably Château Pontet-Canet or Calon Ségur, with charcuterie to nibble on.
All-time favourite food and wine pairing?
Ribeye steak, cooked medium rare, charred on the outside, and Château Margaux. I’ve come to love this wine – elegant, bold and just goes brilliantly with that cut of meat.
Favourite restaurant, and what do you order when you’re there?
Dorian in West London has the best steak in the world and an amazing wine list. They do a caviar rosti that is phenomenal, then I always order ribeye – and, if I’m with a big group, their pork is sensational.
Last time we went there we had a couple of bottles of Fortunate Son, The Warrior, a bold US wine.
Dinner party dish, and what would you pair it with?
Mushroom and truffle risotto with a really nice, oaky Chardonnay, maybe a Marcassin from Sonoma Coast. The Chardonnay pairs well with the creamy flavours.
Go-to special occasion wine?
If I had a pick of three wines lined up after I had won a major championship, I would choose Château Lafite Rothschild 1990 (my birth year), Vega Sicilia Único 2010 and Sassicaia 1985 – that’s the best of the best, my all-time wish list, my death row list, to be able to drink those three.
Most memorable wine you’ve ever tasted?
My first ever DRC, with my good friend Dr Devinder Bhatia, in Houston (Romanée-St Vivant 2005). He has the most incredible wine cellar and I’ve been lucky to call him my friend and wine mentor. We met at a wine dinner I was invited to in Houston and tried a wine flight of Petrus for the first time (1961-2005). I always stay with him when I play the Houston Open. He’s a heart surgeon and I’m playing so we’re professional during the week, but then Sunday comes!
Most memorable glass with someone?
Nothing tops celebrating a win with my family, and opening a bottle of Mouton Rothschild 2010 after winning the Omega European Masters in Switzerland a couple of years ago was special.
The one wine you’d love to try?
Le Pin from Pomerol. I’ve heard amazing things about it, but haven’t come across it yet.
Do you holiday in wine regions?
Yes! I had an amazing time at Guado al Tasso in Bolgheri, Italy. I’ve visited Bordeaux plenty of times. La Maison d’Estournel, which is attached to Château Cos d’Estournel, is a brilliant hotel with a great kitchen, perfectly situated in the Médoc.
I’ve also been to Napa – the French Laundry is exceptional. Chef Thomas Keller is a big golf fan.
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Amy has 30 years' experience in publishing, and worked at a senior level for leading companies in the consumer, business-to-business and contract publishing arenas, before joining Decanter in October 2000 as Magazine Editor, aged just 28. As well as overseeing content planning and production for the print offering, she was also involved in developing digital channels, Decanter.com and Decanter Premium.