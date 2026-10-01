It started in my 20s, but it really kicked on when I was invited to a pro-am tournament organised by the French DP World Tour player Grégory Bourdy at Château Montrose in 2018.

For events like these, players are normally paid a fee but for this one, you’re paid in wine! I had three glasses from different vintages and was instantly hooked, wanting to know and understand more about how they can be from the same vines and yet taste so different.