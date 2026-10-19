Vines on the shore of Hardangerfjord in Vestland, Norway’s second-longest fjord
Vines on the shore of Hardangerfjord in Vestland, Norway’s second-longest fjord
(Image credit: Getty Images / Westend61)
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Twenty years ago, suggesting Scandinavia as Europe’s next wine destination would have sounded wildly optimistic, laughable even.

Today, after walking through vineyards overlooking the Kattegat – the sea that separates Denmark and Sweden – tasting Solaris on one of Sweden’s endless summer evenings and standing among vines set against a backdrop of Norway’s dramatic fjords, the idea no longer feels improbable.

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Åsa Johansson
Åsa Johansson

Åsa Johansson is a Swedish wine, food and travel writer based in Tuscany. She writes for publications in Sweden, Norway, Canada and Italy. In Sweden, she is responsible for the Italian section at the school of sommeliers, The Wine Hub. Her latest project is the first podcast about Italian wine in Sweden, www.italienpodden.se. In Tuscany, she also produces her own extra virgin olive oil, La Collina Blu.